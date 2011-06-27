Estimated values
1997 Saturn S-Series SC2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,237
|$1,843
|$2,168
|Clean
|$1,090
|$1,629
|$1,918
|Average
|$798
|$1,201
|$1,418
|Rough
|$506
|$772
|$918
Estimated values
1997 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,173
|$1,765
|$2,082
|Clean
|$1,034
|$1,560
|$1,842
|Average
|$757
|$1,150
|$1,362
|Rough
|$480
|$740
|$881
Estimated values
1997 Saturn S-Series SW2 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,222
|$1,806
|$2,120
|Clean
|$1,077
|$1,596
|$1,875
|Average
|$788
|$1,177
|$1,387
|Rough
|$500
|$757
|$898
Estimated values
1997 Saturn S-Series SC1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,173
|$1,758
|$2,072
|Clean
|$1,034
|$1,554
|$1,833
|Average
|$757
|$1,145
|$1,355
|Rough
|$480
|$736
|$877
Estimated values
1997 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,122
|$1,686
|$1,988
|Clean
|$989
|$1,490
|$1,759
|Average
|$724
|$1,098
|$1,300
|Rough
|$459
|$706
|$842
Estimated values
1997 Saturn S-Series SW1 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,156
|$1,736
|$2,047
|Clean
|$1,020
|$1,534
|$1,811
|Average
|$746
|$1,131
|$1,339
|Rough
|$473
|$727
|$867
Estimated values
1997 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,067
|$1,612
|$1,905
|Clean
|$941
|$1,425
|$1,685
|Average
|$689
|$1,050
|$1,246
|Rough
|$436
|$675
|$806