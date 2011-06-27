Estimated values
2004 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$2,619
|$3,223
|Clean
|$1,321
|$2,335
|$2,877
|Average
|$991
|$1,765
|$2,183
|Rough
|$661
|$1,196
|$1,490
Estimated values
2004 Scion xB 4dr Wagon (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,886
|$3,563
|Clean
|$1,436
|$2,572
|$3,180
|Average
|$1,078
|$1,945
|$2,413
|Rough
|$719
|$1,318
|$1,647