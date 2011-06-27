Estimated values
1994 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$857
|$1,441
|$1,754
|Clean
|$756
|$1,273
|$1,552
|Average
|$553
|$938
|$1,147
|Rough
|$350
|$604
|$743
Estimated values
1994 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$904
|$1,458
|$1,754
|Clean
|$798
|$1,289
|$1,552
|Average
|$584
|$950
|$1,147
|Rough
|$370
|$611
|$743
Estimated values
1994 Saturn S-Series SW1 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$955
|$1,517
|$1,817
|Clean
|$842
|$1,341
|$1,608
|Average
|$616
|$988
|$1,188
|Rough
|$390
|$636
|$769
Estimated values
1994 Saturn S-Series SC1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$955
|$1,517
|$1,817
|Clean
|$842
|$1,341
|$1,608
|Average
|$616
|$988
|$1,188
|Rough
|$390
|$636
|$769
Estimated values
1994 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$959
|$1,517
|$1,816
|Clean
|$846
|$1,341
|$1,606
|Average
|$619
|$988
|$1,187
|Rough
|$392
|$636
|$769
Estimated values
1994 Saturn S-Series SW2 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$992
|$1,574
|$1,886
|Clean
|$875
|$1,391
|$1,668
|Average
|$640
|$1,026
|$1,233
|Rough
|$406
|$660
|$798
Estimated values
1994 Saturn S-Series SC2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,010
|$1,595
|$1,909
|Clean
|$890
|$1,410
|$1,689
|Average
|$652
|$1,039
|$1,249
|Rough
|$413
|$668
|$808