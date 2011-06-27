Used 2008 Lexus GX 470 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$47,315
$47,315
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$47,315
$47,315
full time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$47,315
$47,315
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$47,315
$47,315
Torque323 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$47,315
$47,315
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
$47,315
$47,315
diversity antennayes
rear volume controlsyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$47,315
$47,315
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
$47,315
$47,315
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$47,315
$47,315
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$47,315
$47,315
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
$47,315
$47,315
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$47,315
$47,315
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity77.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4871 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place49.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload1329 lbs.
Angle of departure25 degrees
Length188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height74.6 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.0 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
$47,315
$47,315
Exterior Colors
  • Savannah Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Desert Sage Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Black Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, leather
  • Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
$47,315
$47,315
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
265/65R S tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$47,315
$47,315
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$47,315
$47,315
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
