Used 2016 Lexus GX 460 SUV Consumer Reviews

Love this SUV Julia , 06/07/2016 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 49 of 49 people found this review helpful This is my second GX. My first was a 2012. I am always surprised by the expert reviews of this SUV. I have driven a Subaru outback, a Volvo XC70, a Toyota highlander and a Chevy Suburban and none of them can come close to the performance of the GX in the snow. I live in Wisconsin and missing a workday due to snow is not an option for me. I have been on the interstate in three blizzards this winter alone and the GX is solid on the road. The gas milage well outperforms stated (22-23) and in a SUV with true 4 wheel drive capability I am pleased. Unlike my husband's suburban, and my neighbors Mercedes and BMW, my 2012 GX has had no mechanical issues, even minor, ever! I traded only for new tech options and safety features and because my neighbor wanted to buy my 2012. I wonder if the reviewers have ever really driven in snow... because the is no better SUV in my mind. My teenagers often use the third row and have never complained. The way the back door swings open, even when parallel parked has never been an issue. The blind spot is huge and the addition of the blind spot monitor will be welcome, I did not have it on my 2012. Update: I have now had my GX for about 6 months and put just over 5000 miles on. I am getting used to the adaptive cruise but I wish I could turn it off if needed. The brake assist has prevented an accident when another car pulled in front of me. Compared to my previous 2012 the touchscreen is more difficult to deal with and at times doesn't register my touch (I am due for maintenance and this may just need an update). The most annoying feature is the front camera that comes on at every stoplight and stop sign. When the camera comes on it interrupts any phone call I am trying to make or any commands that I am verbally giving the navigation system, very annoying! On snow the SUV remains amazing and I have driven a subaru, Volvo, highlander and suburban through Wisconsin winters and this SUV is by far superior. Would still highly recommend and would purchase again despite the annoying tech issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GX is great again Dave , 09/21/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful This is our third GX. Our '04 GX 470 had almost 200k miles. It's cooling pipe went bust on the freeway, by the time we pulled to the next exit it over heated. It ran another 6 months afterwards before we sold it to CarMax. We bought the new '15 GX and it was totaled a month later after being rear ended by a careless driver. The frame buckled and the rear bumper had the guys front end imprinted on it. I was able to walk away with only a stiff neck.. the other driver had a fractured jaw, broken arm and leg and ribs. The GX saved my live. We bought our third GX a few weeks later. This is a heavy traditional SUV, the acceleration is measured and "stately". Fuel economy is in the high teens, not bad for this type of vehicle. Handling is good if you get used to the truckiness. On the freeway, it is stable and quiet. It's not the quickest, but it does get to 80 to 90 mph before you know it. The only complains I have is the poor placement of the two USB ports in the center console. When plugged in, the sliding hatch cover have to be open. And there are no power ports for the 2'nd row. It got a little irritation having to charge the Kids' ipads on long trips. The Lexus roof rack cross bars are nice looking, however, they sit too close to the roof making tying down cargo a bit difficult. also you need a Torx key to move them. I liked the old GX's roof rack, with plenty of tie in points to strap your cargo. Update, we got side swiped by some guy in a beat up 300. We must be cursed in our GX! The damage was extensive, from the front bumper to the back bumper. The wife barely felt the impact, another testament to the safety of this truck. Luckily only body damage sustained. 6 weeks and $13000 later, the truck was fixed with new bumper, fenders, doors, side step. The only new gripe I have is the stock tires worn out faster than the tire warranty, and the ride is noticeably harsher than before. We will be getting new meats for the truck soon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A tank Gil , 10/16/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I don't get this. Why is this truck not getting 5 stars in every review . I traded a 2014 VW Touareg TDI for the Lexus. I got tired of the running that the dealer give me. ( Is normal is a German car, is build for performance). Well, in my eyes , the most important thing is to get me where i want to go without having to call a tow truck. Lexus , please don't pay attention to all these spring journalist that think , they know what and how a truck should perform. Please keep making this truck the way it is. I would love to have that 2.8 diesel engine that is been sold everywhere around the world but <<<< for now i will settle for this silk smooth 4.6 engine . Maybe a little turbo ??? next generation ?? in about four years . Safety Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Loooooooove!!! Lexus fan! , 07/25/2016 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Just traded in my 2013 RX for the 2016 GX, which is what I should have gotten in the first place instead of the RX. Can't say enough about how much I love it. Great ride -- feels much more substantial than the RX (although the RX was great), and has all the features I need. Yes, the new remodeled RXs definitely have more bells and whistles but the GX is fantastic! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse