Estimated values
1997 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,008
|$1,646
|$1,991
|Clean
|$902
|$1,472
|$1,780
|Average
|$689
|$1,124
|$1,360
|Rough
|$476
|$776
|$939
Estimated values
1997 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,060
|$1,612
|$1,911
|Clean
|$948
|$1,442
|$1,709
|Average
|$724
|$1,101
|$1,306
|Rough
|$500
|$760
|$902
Estimated values
1997 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,125
|$1,705
|$2,018
|Clean
|$1,006
|$1,525
|$1,805
|Average
|$769
|$1,165
|$1,378
|Rough
|$531
|$804
|$952
Estimated values
1997 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,236
|$1,945
|$2,328
|Clean
|$1,106
|$1,739
|$2,082
|Average
|$845
|$1,328
|$1,590
|Rough
|$584
|$917
|$1,098