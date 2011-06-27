Used 2014 Lexus GS 350 Consumer Reviews

F Sport Love Dan , 02/17/2016 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 58 of 58 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 2014 CPO Lexus GS350 F Sport AWD. I wanted an AWD car that was supremely comfortable, reasonably quick, fair on gas, fun to drive and unique. The GS is all that and more. Having owned previous luxury marques such as Acura, Infiniti and a Lexus ES I didn't even bother cross shopping the Cadillac CTS, BMW 5 series, the Audi A6 or the Mercedes E350. Although fine automobiles in their own right my #1 criteria when shopping for any vehicle is reliability and low cost of ownership....and they fall short in that category. That is why I own a Toyota Tundra and not a Ford F150 or a Chevy Silverado, and also a Honda Civic and not a Ford Focus or Dodge Dart. The GS is undoubtedly the nicest vehicle I have ever owned. The 2014 has the toned down spindle grill (compared to the 2016 and other new Lexus'), a high quality interior, great handling and the most comfortable seats I have ever had in a car. The engine is quick to respond, the shifts are crisp without being jarring and the suspension offers great handling while providing a comfortable ride. The steering is fairly precise but a little on the heavy side. There is a sound enhancer under the hood that sends a sweet melody into the cabin when you nail the accelerator. Reminds me of a V8. The Lexus premium audio system is superb. It sounds as good or better than the Mark Levinson system that was in our ES and much better than Acura's ELS or Infiniti's Bose. The huge infotainment screen is top notch as are the gauge readouts. Some have complained about the mouse-like controller for all the functions but after a few minutes of getting familiar I find it quite intuitive. Gas mileage is decent at around 27 hwy / 21 city. Our previous car was a 2014 Accord Touring Hybrid. Loved the 45mpg when gas was $4 a gallon but at today's prices 27mpg is not an issue. I do have a couple complaints with the car, although minor. The first is the road noise from the tires. I can't for the life of me figure out why Lexus builds such an outstanding car and then put on those sorry Bridgestone Turanza EL400s. The entire Potenza/Turanza line of tires are horrible. Doing a little research I have found that the cure for these noisy, hard riding tires are the PIRELLI CINTURATO P7 ALL SEASON PLUS tires. The reviews for these tires are off the charts for any sports sedan. Even better than the much lauded Michelins. I can't wait for these tires to wear out so I can order a set of the Pirellis. The other complaint I have is with the apparent thin paint. My car is Obsidian black and being a CPO Lexus they repaired all the stone chips before selling the car. At only 19,000 miles when I purchased it there are at least 8-10 small repairs on the hood. My Tundra is a silver 2010 with 70k miles and has maybe 3 chips. My '05 Civic has 4 or 5. I owned an Obsidian black Infiniti for 50k miles and it had maybe 3 or 4. I test drove and bought the Lexus on a rainy day so I didn't actually notice the chip repairs until it's first hand washing. Being somewhat OCD about my cars I was a little upset. I hope the repairs were the result of an over zealous paint technician trying to cover up every slight imperfection and not an indication that there is an ongoing problem with the paint. Only time will tell. Besides those 2 complaints I love this car. We are planning a 3 week tour of the western states and can't imagine a better vehicle to take on vacation and enjoy the driving experience at the same time. Other than those 2 minor complaints I am certain this car will provide years of satisfied driving. Update 8/16/2016 Although I have only driven the car about 3,000 miles in the last 8 months we are leaving for Florida soon and will quickly add 2,500 miles. So far the car has been great. I have found that the comfortable 16 way driver's seat becomes a little uncomfortable after a couple hours of seat time. There are no lateral springs on the bottom cushion, just a layer of foam in a steel pan. I purchased a thin memory foam pad that I use on long trips. I was able to repair all stone chips with a razor blade to shave off all the high points. I then used a Porter Cable DA polisher to remove all the car wash scratches that came with the car. It is standing tall and I love driving it. I can't imagine a better road car than the Lexus GS 350. It's the perfect blend of luxury, comfort and performance. My one suggestion is not to buy new. Even though it's a Lexus the depreciation is pretty bad the first 2 years. Either buy a Certified pre owned or if you have to have new, lease. Update 2/17/17 Still an awesome car with tremendous depreciation. MSRP in Aug. 2014: $59,850, CPO price when I bought in Dec. 2015, 19k miles: $39,900 +tax., today's trade value with 26,000 miles: $26-$29k. Daggone! I guess I should have waited and bought it @ 3 years old ...lol! Research by me has revealed that the GS depreciates more rapidly than all other Lexus models. Update 2/21/18 - Sold the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent ride! renaissance1 , 04/21/2015 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 20 of 23 people found this review helpful This car is amazing. I test drove BMW, Mercedes, and Cadillac. My second favorite was the Cadillac CTS. However, while those cars had great strengths, they were also burdened by heavy weaknesses. The Lexus GS 350, on the other hand, is the total package. The infotainment system takes some getting used to, but that's about the only weakness. The car handles great, has a smooth, powerful engine, and is quiet at speed. I like the styling, but of course, that's highly subjective. It has a wonderful interior with all of the features one could desire. If you're shopping in this category, the GS deserves a strong look. Update: I've had the car for two years. I'm still loving it. I have no complaints and have had no problems with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

super duper zingeoff , 04/06/2018 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful after checking out audis and bmws, I settled on the lexus. for one thing, I hated the interior room of the german cars...they are just too low for me. second, they carry a very big price premium, which doesn't really seem warranted. so, I ended up coming back to my 'go to' brand - Lexus. this car is good looking - albeit pretty large, handles well, and is quite well appointed. the major problems, like others with the Lexus brand include a lousy transmission with poor downshifting, rather soft handling, and lack of control on hard acceleration. this car is very easy and comfortable to drive. the system controls, which are operated by a mouse, are distracting, but can be mastered after a long learning curve. driving also requires a bit of a curve. the car does not like its economy or sports settings...best performance is at normal. it also doesn't like regular octane gas...you have to pay for at least mid grade to get any sort of decent performance and mileage. this car is a real bargain compared to the german competitors....its typically a third less expensive used, which is the ideal way to buy one...overall, a very dependable and fun car to drive, if you are into something on the mid luxury level Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Buy jetskichic , 12/21/2014 10 of 16 people found this review helpful I have been wanting a lexus for over 12 years and i always bought reliable cheap cars. back in 2011 I bought the new ford explorer limited and i loved that car especially with all the options it had, but once i got rid of that car and leased my GS I knew I made the right choice. This car runs smooth, it feels like luxury when you drive it. The exterior looks sporty, it accelerates quickly, the brakes work perfect especially the way I brake I am a woman driver. LOL The only thing i would improve upon is the electronics. The sound quality for the stereo is lame and the radio looks cheap. I love the larger navigation screen but it takes a few times to get used to the mouse. Enform is great Report Abuse