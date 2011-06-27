Used 2007 Lexus GS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Stop wasting time - go get one! Jonathan , 11/01/2006 38 of 38 people found this review helpful Considering the GS 350? Stop right now & get it! Its amazing! Most luxurious car in its segment. Ride is flawless & the creature comforts are top notch. I dont care what magfolk say, Im not driving the autobahn & Im not racing. Its a luxury car thats sporty & fun. Commuting is a dream. Steering is just fine & much nicer than TL I traded. Yes it does not drive like a German auto, but I dont care. Just finished a 400+ mile trip & never felt better coming out of a car. Comfortable! Did I mention quiet? Oh my gosh! At highway speeds you can have a normal conversation with music playing in the background. Plus reliability Germany cant touch. Kudos to Lexus on the GS 350. Report Abuse

GS 350, The Better Car Ferdi , 10/16/2006 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Wanting to buy the 07 LS 460, but ended buying the GS 350, but no regret this car is super refine, fast and powerful. Researched all competitors. This GS is better hands down if you're looking for power,luxury, comfort and refinement. Has everything that I need in a car from power to comfort and safety features.

Perfection Corn Boy , 10/15/2006 18 of 18 people found this review helpful This car is everything you could ever imagine and more. Hit the gas and it will pin you to your seat. Hit the brakes and it stops as quick as a porche. The interior is about as luxurious as you will ever find. The headlights turn with the steering wheel. The cockpit is far superior to the 530. The navigation system is heads and tails better than the one in my Acura. The rear view camera is excellent and the picture is crystal clear. The park assist even tells you which way to turn the wheel in order to avoid hitting an object. From the outside it looks like a 4 door race car. Everyone stares at it when I pull in a parking lot. WHAT A CAR!!!

Grown & Sexy 2TearsNaBucket , 12/27/2006 18 of 18 people found this review helpful This car is almost great. The exterior design is gorgeous and powerful while the inside is luxurious and super comfortable. However, I wouldn't have bought the car without the nav - it's just that good. I didn't, however, opt for the ML sound package because the standard system is pretty darn good. BMWs and Audis are probably more fun to drive hard because of their superior steering feedback, but the GS can hold its own - it handles surprising well for a big car. Dallas has few twisty roads or hills but plenty of hard, concrete highways, so the Lexus' suspension has the best combination of comfort and sport I could find. I wish the back seats folded flat (only has a ski pass-thru), though.