Used 2000 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car ever rpin , 07/22/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I'm writing this to help all that are looking to purchase this car, I have a gs with 183.000 miles and still feels like a car with at least 70.000, this car has never giving me problems is extremely reliable and possibly the best car I have ever own, fun to drive, and with the aftermarket suspension that I put on it, it feels more sporty than ever. Report Abuse

Great Car, Love it! Great Car , 08/11/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 85k last month, great for a 10 year old car. It is truly a wonderful car. I immediately changed oil, front rotors, front pads, rear pads and rear rotors(all were original). I have put about 3k miles in about month. This car rides like its brand new. This is definitely a keeper. If you can a find one with good miles, you cant go wrong. I checked all the review sights prior to buying. No one believes it's 10 years old when I tell them. It looks and rides great. Report Abuse

Love my Lexus! missy , 11/17/2009 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased my car used in June of 2009 with about 123k miles. The previous owner already changed the timing belt and water pump. The dealer gave me an old change and new front brakes. I had to replace the contacts on the starter (about $85 including labor), flushed the transmission, new spark plugs & replaced some engine seals. I didn't do all this work at once though. I expected to do a little maintenance since it was a used car. Report Abuse

GS 2000 Best Car Ever! lhayes1 , 05/28/2015 Base 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I had my 2000 GS 300 for 13 years. Purchased car used 2002 and traded in with a little over 200K miles! Best car ever always reliable and just one major issue which occurred after owning the car 10 years (oxygen sensors). I loved my Lexus and planning on getting another real soon. Buy if you can just keep up with your maintenance checks and oil changes and you be fine. It’s 2017 and I don’t have a Lexus but I still want one! I have a Camry now and boy do I miss the Lexus!! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse