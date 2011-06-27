  1. Home
Used 2000 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 GS 300
4.8
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best car ever

rpin, 07/22/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I'm writing this to help all that are looking to purchase this car, I have a gs with 183.000 miles and still feels like a car with at least 70.000, this car has never giving me problems is extremely reliable and possibly the best car I have ever own, fun to drive, and with the aftermarket suspension that I put on it, it feels more sporty than ever.

Great Car, Love it!

Great Car, 08/11/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used with 85k last month, great for a 10 year old car. It is truly a wonderful car. I immediately changed oil, front rotors, front pads, rear pads and rear rotors(all were original). I have put about 3k miles in about month. This car rides like its brand new. This is definitely a keeper. If you can a find one with good miles, you cant go wrong. I checked all the review sights prior to buying. No one believes it's 10 years old when I tell them. It looks and rides great.

Love my Lexus!

missy, 11/17/2009
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I purchased my car used in June of 2009 with about 123k miles. The previous owner already changed the timing belt and water pump. The dealer gave me an old change and new front brakes. I had to replace the contacts on the starter (about $85 including labor), flushed the transmission, new spark plugs & replaced some engine seals. I didn't do all this work at once though. I expected to do a little maintenance since it was a used car.

GS 2000 Best Car Ever!

lhayes1, 05/28/2015
Base 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I had my 2000 GS 300 for 13 years. Purchased car used 2002 and traded in with a little over 200K miles! Best car ever always reliable and just one major issue which occurred after owning the car 10 years (oxygen sensors). I loved my Lexus and planning on getting another real soon. Buy if you can just keep up with your maintenance checks and oil changes and you be fine. It’s 2017 and I don’t have a Lexus but I still want one! I have a Camry now and boy do I miss the Lexus!!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
BEST CAR I HAVE EVER OWNED!!

clublexusgs300, 04/22/2014
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

i bought this car a year ago with 150k on it. i did a royal purple synthetic oil change along with royal purple trans fluid. This CAR IS AMAZING. The 3.0 v6 will get up pretty quick if you have it switched to the power mode. The car is extremely comfortable with plenty of space to put stuff. For as big and roomy as the car is you wouldn't know while driving, it feels like a fun little sports car, and the shift in the transmission is almost not even noticeable. i now have almost 200k and it looks and feels like it has under 100kI put someHID headlights& led tail lights and put some nice wheels and tires on it and it turns heads. This is the best car that i have ever owned.

