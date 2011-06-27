2019 Lexus ES 350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
ES 350 Sedan
Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,744*
Total Cash Price
$43,526
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,185*
Total Cash Price
$58,462
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,690*
Total Cash Price
$42,673
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,293*
Total Cash Price
$60,169
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 ES 350 Sedan Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$926
|$958
|$991
|$1,026
|$4,796
|Maintenance
|$247
|$925
|$538
|$1,329
|$2,817
|$5,856
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$420
|$645
|$1,065
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,784
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,951
|Financing
|$2,341
|$1,883
|$1,393
|$872
|$315
|$6,804
|Depreciation
|$10,192
|$4,657
|$3,806
|$4,265
|$3,727
|$26,646
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,706
|$9,719
|$8,060
|$9,283
|$9,977
|$53,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 ES 350 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,244
|$1,286
|$1,332
|$1,378
|$6,442
|Maintenance
|$332
|$1,243
|$722
|$1,785
|$3,784
|$7,865
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$564
|$866
|$1,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,396
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,621
|Financing
|$3,144
|$2,529
|$1,871
|$1,171
|$423
|$9,139
|Depreciation
|$13,689
|$6,255
|$5,111
|$5,728
|$5,006
|$35,790
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,438
|$13,053
|$10,826
|$12,468
|$13,400
|$72,185
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 ES 350 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$877
|$908
|$939
|$972
|$1,006
|$4,702
|Maintenance
|$242
|$907
|$527
|$1,303
|$2,762
|$5,741
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$412
|$632
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,749
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,913
|Financing
|$2,295
|$1,846
|$1,366
|$855
|$309
|$6,671
|Depreciation
|$9,992
|$4,566
|$3,731
|$4,181
|$3,654
|$26,124
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,378
|$9,528
|$7,902
|$9,101
|$9,781
|$52,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 ES 350 Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,237
|$1,280
|$1,324
|$1,371
|$1,418
|$6,630
|Maintenance
|$341
|$1,279
|$743
|$1,837
|$3,894
|$8,095
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$581
|$891
|$1,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,466
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,697
|Financing
|$3,236
|$2,603
|$1,926
|$1,206
|$436
|$9,406
|Depreciation
|$14,089
|$6,438
|$5,261
|$5,895
|$5,152
|$36,835
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,093
|$13,434
|$11,142
|$12,832
|$13,791
|$74,293
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Lexus ES 350 in Virginia is:not available
