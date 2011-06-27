Used 2017 Lexus ES 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car But..... TDA , 04/15/2018 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Leased two fully loaded cars (ES 350 and IS 300) from Lexus in April 2017. The ride is very smooth, the interior comfortable, the upgraded sound system wonderful, and the car very quick from a standing start, but.....the driving dynamics of the ES are terrible. The car should never be driven above 70 mph on any road other than one that is absolutely straight. Body-roll is very pronounced when driving through curves and it is difficult for the car to hold a line. For me, this distracts from the overall enjoyment of the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Need Avalon Interior and FREE REMOTE START Lexus Daddy , 11/27/2017 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful The monthly charge to remote start is a JOKE!!! You can NOT add remote start, Lexus FORCES you to pay approx $30 per month! REDICULOUS!Love everything about the car EXCEPT the interior storage is VERY limited. No storage for glasses under the rear view mirror and the doors will not hold a soda bottle. Avalon has Lexus interior beat. Also, complimentary maintenance is better in Avalon. For purchase price difference one has to hope resale will return a portion of price increase. Remote start is ONLY available if you subscribe to the Lexus suite after the one year subscription expires. $35 a month is TOO EXPENSIVE to continue remote start and from what I am told, is there is not a dealer or after market remote start available.

Fantastic value overall Ricky Riccardi , 09/07/2017 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful A few bugs in the car: the navigation does not lower the stereo when giving voice directions, and the remote start option is nice but after you start the car and open the door the engine cuts off and you have to start it again. Other than that, navigation takes a bit getting used to with the remote touch mouse. Superb ride, that is very quiet with more than ample power. The car feels heavy but moves with ease. I have the base sound system and it sounds crystal clear. Overall you get Lexus quality and the price really cannot be beat for this model.

Excellent Value for the Money Alex , 09/12/2017 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I work for a Auto Dealership so I know a lot about cars, I have a Infinity 2014 Q50 which is a great car but was limited on space in the rear seat and trunk, but very fast. I also own a 2001 Lexus RX 300 with 176000 miles on it still going strong, which to this day rides smoother than my Infinity, so I decided to get the 2017 ES 350, I previous had a 97 ES 300, WOW what a difference in ride compared to my Q50, nice and quiet and smooth running, very comfortable and I like all the high tech stuff, minds is fully loaded and so since I work for the auto industry I got a very good lease on this one. I drive BMW's and Mercedes, Acura, and Audi all the time and nothing compares to the value and comfort of my ES, It's one of the best car's I've ever had and I've had just about every car made, American and foreign, and hands down this is the one, so if you looking for comfort and value and a lot for your money, check out the new ES, oh by the way I got the Atomic Silver with the two tone interior, Tinted windows, beautiful, beautiful car!!!!