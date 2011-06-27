Used 2005 Lexus ES 330 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Can't get rid of it
Like many I got the new car urge a couple of weeks ago. Wanted a new Lexus, the ES350. I went out to a couple of the dealerships nearby and nearly got one. But the fact is that my ten year old ES330 has me hooked. I like the traditional layout of the dash and the console, the abundant use of genuine leather and wood and the classic and classy style of the car in and out. As fantastic as the new ES350 is, there is no leather in the base car and no wood, just plastic appliqués. So I stayed with the ES330. Let's say that I looked, drove and nearly signed the papers, but when it came down to it I could not justify spending nearly $40,000 (finance included) for a new car when my 10 year old has 53,000 miles and looks and drives like a new car. I bought the car three years ago when it was 8 years old and had 33,000 miles. It had been used so sparingly that the gas door needed oil so it could open smoothly. I felt that I actually broke the car in. Since then I have put 20,000 on the car and for all practical purposes it has been like buying a new car off the showroom. There hasn't been a single problem with this ten year old car. It rides smoothly, handles nimbly and accelerates very well when I need to ease into traffic at the turnpike. The only problem I have with the car is that the headlights have dulled and clouded and I need to replace them. The factory light assembly runs $305 each. Aftermarket quality light assemblies run about $220 each. You can find them in Ebay for as little as $160 a pair. But the quality is uncertain and I am told by my body shop guy that the cheap Chinese lights leak. I plan to drive the car to the 100,000 mark - another 5 years. I believe that at that point I should still be able to get around $4,000 for car that cost me $15,000 eight years earlier. Anticipating about $2,500 in maintenance, tires and repairs in the next five years that would be $1,680 a year to operate this car - not counting insurance and gasoline. And all that comfort, luxury and style. Best car ever, as far as I'm concerned.
LEXUS OWNER FOR LIFE!
SIMPLY PUT THE CAR WAS BUILT TO LAST! I now have 171,000 miles and counting. M any of my passengers can't believe that my es 330 is 10 yrs old, they say it rides like a new car. I have owned 2 bimmers they are very well built and reliable cars but the cost of repairs is just crazy. I will only buy Lexus vehicles from now on.
Doesn't get much better
I got my ES330 with just under 100,000. I'm at almost 130,000 after 2.5 years. So far it's the best car I've ever owned. I've only had to do preventative maintenance on it, such as a timing belt, spark plugs and oil changes. I've gotten everything done at the Lexus dealership and at very fair prices. Thanks to this car, it will be hard to ever drive anything other than a Lexus.
Transmission hesitation is unforgivable
I've owned this vehicle for three months, and now have a little over 5000 miles on it. From day one, the transmission has been unacceptable! I brought this to the dealer's attention, the day I drove it home. The transmission is programmed not to gear down until the vehicle comes to a complete stop. So when one slows to make a right or left turn - or when one slows down as in traffic on a busy freeway, then you need to accelerate, the transmission will 'hesitate' for a couple of seconds - as though it doesn't quite know what to do - then it will slam into a lower gear and lurch forward. This is not only annoying, it is dangerous in traffic.
Low maintenance
After years of purchasing US made automobiles, all needing several trips to the dealer for warranty repairs, the Lexus ES330 never needed a single warranty repair in 10 years. It is quiet and rides smooth with excellent gas mileage on long trips. We are so pleased with this car, that we will look for another Lexus as a replacement. The car was traded for a 2016 Lexus ES350 in Dec. 2015.
