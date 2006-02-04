5 star reviews: 81 %

4 star reviews: 14 %

3 star reviews: 5 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 36 total reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Black Diamond Edition

gafuldem , 08/13/2012

This car is a very nice car. It is very smooth, reliable, I am 6 foot 3 I have found enough room to drive the car. It is comfortable. It looks nice. It is good on gas. No vibration. Black Diamond Edition makes it even better. Stereo is nice. I care about keeping my money in my pocket. I like to keep extra extra money in the bank. :) Repairs aren't an issue because it seems that it will not break. Maintaining the car is affordable also if you take it to a great mechanic who treats your car well. Mercedes Bmw and every other expensive car on the road has to pay for expensive repairs and to also maintain it. People who drive those cars normally have their eyes fixed on mine. Get one. Save$

5 out of 5 stars, A Great Ride!!!

timo , 04/02/2006

We purchased 330 ES after 9 months of misery with a bad auto. We had looked at most luxury imports and felt the Lexus was the best for our needs, front wheel drive for bad weather, good fuel economy for size, comfortable back seat. We were not real crazy about the exterior lines at first but after a week we love it and its very fine paint job. First tank of gas we purchased got 29 mpg average on hwy. Not bad for 10% ethanol blend!I have to say the only regret I have is I didn't purchase one earlier!!

4.75 out of 5 stars, Best I have ever driven

stan , 02/15/2010

Have owned this car since it was new and have over 60000 miles on it. It still handles and drives like a new car. Only problem encountered was a caution lite re: front seat came on and Lexus replaced the whole front seat. Not one other rattle, part problem or issue. Simply the best car we have ever owned.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Great luxury and value

muister , 04/24/2006

For the price of the car, you cannot find a more luxurious car. This is not a sporty car and please do not rate this car with that angle -- just as one should not compare apples and oranges. The interior is amazingly plush and beautiful; you cannot find it in the BMW 3 or 5 series, nor the E or C-class MB sedans. If you want sporty drive, take a look at the IS or the BMW. If you want ultra-luxury, try the LS or the MB S-class.

