Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

Nicholas Hill , 03/02/2020 Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

I purchased 2017 Range Rover HSE Long wheel base brand new brand new in September 2017. Starting in Jan 2018, I noted some odd thuds and clunks from the undercarriage and made mention of it to my local dealership in Richmond. I had my car in total over 5-6 times with multiple attempts to correct and isolate this problem. The noise became more frequent and worse as time went on and although attempts were made and documentation stating noise was present....there was no resolution. I was continually disregarded in a manner that was not of a 121k purchased vehicle. I did purchase the extended warranty on this car initially. Around 49k miles, my car went back to Richmond for a 2 week period of time in which no resolution was made. They opened up a case at JLR (what I was told), and although the noise was present, they said JLR said that this noise was an acceptable thing. From September 2018 the repairs were from bushings replaced and tightened, nuts tightened, "transfer case judder" with a double flush and fluid additive technique, and sway bar mechanism system flush." ALL which did nothing for the issue. They documented that the noise was there and basically said "we dont know what else to do." I have this documented from Land Rover Richmond. Who does this....right? So I called corporate myself. You will never get past the customer service representative. Now coming from someone who is a surgeon, when you have this sort of post operative difficulty and issues, your patients speaking to your front desk is an unacceptable thing to let happen. Although my CSR was pleasant, nothing was ever done. She recommended taking my car to another dealership. Not easy for someone who works over 100 hours a week and LR would not come and pick it up. I had to drive it 4 hours to Charleston WV where the new diagnosis was .......wait for it..........Bad front and rear sway bar arms that needed replaced, there was fluid coming from the rear sway bar arm, and the kicker is "my drive shaft." Said the knuckle on the end of it was broken and slipping and this was what was causing the noise. They said verbatim, that we have seen this on other Long wheel base cars." All of this finally got replaced over the 2.5 weeks that they had my car. They said they drove it after repair for 20 minutes and did not hear anything. My father returned the car to me and the car is exactly the same. I cannot get Land Rover Charleston WV to call me back and discuss. They also did not follow up with me regarding the replaced parts. One may ask too, "How come a broken drive shaft was not picked up by a dealership, how could a drive shaft of this size get broken anyway?" I put 52k miles on the car, 100% road miles, over the last 2.5 years. The same thud at low speed 10-17mph, usually in parking lots, stop and go traffic, driving through neighborhoods." Sometimes it is a single thump and sometimes it feels like it is stuck trying to get out of whatever transmissitory thing that it is stuck in. It is a very loud noise, heard by all who have ridden with me. It is a very frustrating issue. I was just contacted by the CSR who just informed me that unfortunately, since it is out of warranty, they could not buy back my car." She stated because it is out of warranty. I asked her nicely, "dont I have the extended warranty?" She said "yes, but purchase backs dont work with extended warranty." Long story short, I could win a law case with Lemon law, but I am completely exhausted with this company. I will never purchase another Land Rover/Range Rover. Therefore, I cannot recommend these cars to anyone, regardless of their status, comfort, build out." Not everything is about "buying the most expensive and best." Customer service goes a lot longer then any engine could. Also, in case you dont know, V8 range rovers come with something called Dynamic Response, where these sway bar arms are working constantly to keep your car level. Great concept, but if you research on your own through threads, you will find that they have been a problem since 2005.