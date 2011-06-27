Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

My dream has turned into a nightmare! Greg Barsamian , 02/23/2016 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I am a long time Lexus owner, both SUV and sedans, and stepped into a Range Rover Sport three years ago. Honestly it was the most exciting car I had driven. It is fast, handles like it is on rails and is good looking. So in 2015 I decided to add to my collection with the new HSE. I decided to go for the supercharged 6 for fuel economy since I live in Los Angeles and I am not towing anything. The car is very good looking and I have no issues with the interior finish but I did have an annoying rattle that the dealership can't seem to find and stop and the electronics have frozen up several times and I needed to turn off the car to reboot. Additionally, it takes 1-2 minutes when you start the car to initialize everything so don't try multi-tasking until the car is good and ready. For example, there is no chance of turning down the volume on the radio while activating your seat heaters while backing up. By the way you will do that more than you think. But the worst is my transmission has gone out three times and on the cars first birthday it got a brand new transmission. Isn't that special. Okay now 10 days after getting the new transmission, I pulled into a restaurant and couldn't get my car out of drive!! It literally wouldn't shift into any gear except Drive and I had to shut the engine off to put it into Park. Bravo the new tranny lasted almost 2 weeks. So ask yourself why are you buying the car?? You will look hot on your way to the dealership or being towed on a flatbed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not Worth The Money Speed Fry , 08/02/2015 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 73 of 80 people found this review helpful "Purchased my first Range Rover HSE 2015 ( six weeks old 3200 miles) and this Friday it goes into the shop for the 6th time. It could have been 40 times (electrical issues) but Land Rover does not have a fix for the Navigation Screen that completely shuts down (43 times and counting). Causing a total shut down of any feature you were using until it reboots. Worse off they knew about this issue and sold me the car without disclosing this. But I have several other electrical issues with this vehicle ( radio malfunction, phone issue, but scariest when my distronic did not activate), the list is longer but you get the point. Dont get me wrong, nicest driving car Ive ever owned, but for the price tag you could do so much better. Whats going to happen when this car is out of warranty, SCARY THOUGHT. Plus Land Rover Corporate is the worst company to deal with. The won't even acknowledge my issues or concerns. My dream car that I waited 45 years to buy, has turned into a nightmare. If your like me and can afford this vehicle... DON'T, get something that is reliable. Worst vehicle purchase of my life. Hope this helps. Your Friend The Honest Business Guy" Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Problems after Problems WKG , 10/30/2015 Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful Where to begin... 30 days in the shop in counting after 6 months. Electrical issue after electrical issue. You would think a company that values its customers would want to ensure a repeat customer, but after owning 3 land rovers, they don't seem to care. I would not recommend this product upon my worst enemy. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Range Rover Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte

Fuji White

Indus Silver Metallic

Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte

Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte

Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte

Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte

Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte

Loire Blue Metallic

Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte Build & Price LANDROVERUSA.COM

Very poor service Deo , 01/11/2017 Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful There was a problem in my rrs brake and we reported on the 2nd week we got the car. However, dealer and land rover never treat it seriously and always tried to push it away. Dealer is smart, they made the first record in their system right after the brake is out of warranty. Although they promise to replace it for us in October 2016 and now they say we need to do it on our own. Stay away with this cheap brand. Shame on you! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse