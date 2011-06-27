Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Looks Great But Doesn’t Work Great Pat Q , 08/13/2018 Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 60 of 60 people found this review helpful I custom ordered a 2018 Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic V8 in February 2018 and took delivery in late May of 2018. The vehicle looks awesome both inside and out. I test drove the V6 which was pretty unimpressive so I got the V8. Tons of power, fast and the exhaust sounds great. Now for the negatives. Nothing but problems with the electronics and infotainment system. Back-up camera did not work consistently. Visibility when backing up is limited using the mirrors so the camera is pretty much a necessity. It’s very nerve racking backing this thing up when the rear camera doesn’t work. One night the vehicle just would not start for about 20 minutes. A couple of times the Air Conditioner randomly decided to turn itself off. 3G WiFi frequently doesn’t turn on after starting the vehicle. I complained to the dealer and they had me bring it in for repair. They did a software update to the system to address the problems. After the update the back-up camera works most of the time - but still occasionally won’t turn on when I put the vehicle in reverse. After the update some new problems appeared that were not present prior to the update. The interior ambient lighting resets to the highest setting after the ignition is turned off - and sometimes the vehicle will randomly change my color selection to the white light setting. Radio presets on the lower touchscreen also developed a problem where they would appear for about a second and then disappear before I can use them. Other one off random glitches occur every couple of days. I contacted the dealer regarding the new problems and I was told there is currently no fix for them. Some sort of corrupt software problem that they are trying to sort out. The dealer put me on a list with other people having problems and will call when a new software update is available. Everyday is a new adventure in problems and glitches with the electronics. Do a quick search on the internet for 2018 Range Rover Sport Problems and it won’t take you long to see what I am talking about. It’s unbelievable that any brand new car could be sold with so many defects, let alone one in this price range. If I knew then what I know now, I would have bought another Mercedes or BMW. So bottom line, if you really want the vehicle doe to it’s awesome looks and performance, just be prepared to live with some glitchy electronics problems that Land Rover doesn’t know how to fix. Report Abuse

Look Elsewhere to Spend Your $100k Rico Magsipoc , 09/25/2018 Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Bought a brand new Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged. While test driving the vehicle, BEFORE purchase, the center console went out. I should have taken that as a sign how problematic this vehicle was. Went ahead with the purchase. Now, every 2 days, the center console goes out. To correct it, I have to park the car, shut the engine completely off, and restart the car. The center console is where you control the climate as well as the vehicle's driving characteristics (Eco, Dynamic, 4x4, etc.). When it's out, you cannot control any of these features! I went back to the dealer for a software update but that didn't fix the issue. Now, a new problem has come up where the car no longer detects the keyfob. You can imagine how nerve wracking it was when this issue came up as I wasn't sure if the vehicle would start if I shut the engine off to correct the problem! I am taking it back to the dealer this week and will be provided a loaner. No commitments from the dealer when the issue will be fixed. This is a 2-week old, brand new $100k car. Take your hard-earned money elsewhere. Update: 10/03/18 Another trip to the dealer. Another software update. Same issue. As I drove home after picking up the vehicle from the Service dept, center console goes out again. In the 3 weeks since I purchased this vehicle, I’ve driven it 2 weeks and it’s spent 1 week at the dealership for repairs. No less than 4 trips back for Service due to center console and keyfob not working. Update: 10/10/18 The vehicle has been with the dealership now about 5 days, since dropping it off 10/05. The update is their technicians are working on identifying the problem. Note that when I dropped the car off on 10/05, there were two other customers, one with a new Velar and another with a new Range Rover Sport having the very same center console issue. This is a widespread problem. Buyer beware. Update: 04/10/29 After numerous trips to the dealership and multiple software updates, Land Rover finally swapped out the center console. I am glad to say that the problem has gone away! While their service is fantastic every time I went into the dealership, I am extremely disappointed that they didn't arrive at the solution faster. In my first 3 months of ownership of this *brand new* $100k vehicle, it spent more time in the shop getting diagnosed for this widely-known problem (please do look up the center console issue online). It has completely left a bad taste in my mouth. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that issues with the vehicle will be far in between. Time will tell. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Drives Fantastic, Technology Awful Chris Cook , 08/15/2018 HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful The Range Rover Sport is looks great, drives great, but the new technology is awful! I specifically waited for the 2019 model with the new touchscreen technology throughout, and this vehicle was delivered in May of 2018. It is clear that this tech had not been thoroughly tested. It is slow and VERY buggy. Some screens take a long time to come up and other times the screens are completely blank. I sent to dealer to update to the lasted version, and not much has changed since that update. My prior vehicle was a Tesla, which occasionally had to reboot, but otherwise worked seamlessly. The interior technology and the accompanying mobile apps are so bad, that it almost outweighs how great this car drives. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My terrible, no good very bad experience Kevin Pishkar , 09/15/2018 Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I would like to describe my experience with my "2018 Range Rover supercharge" that I special ordered from this dealership (Land Rover Houston, North). I finally got the car in March after much delay. Since then the car has been in the shop total of 6 times. Yes 6 times!! By the way this is my 6th Rover and I know the brand well. But there is definitely something wrong with this year model. As they have described it like this: "there is a ghost in this car"! The car has been at the dealer total of 2 months while they put me in one of their fancy Discovery loaners. Meanwhile I have made multiple car payments. Range Rover (Land Rover Houston, North) puts 50 miles on my car each way. They have driven my new car more than I have! The service department (Land Rover Houston, North) has been cooperative (Jason Baisden - Service Manager) but the issues have continued to happen. We discussed a "buy-back" option but the area Land Rover USA representative has refused and is now asking me to bring the car back AGAIN for another software update coming out soon. This is a disaster for the brand which I have defended for years. I strongly suggest to take your $129,000 and buy something else. It is a shame that Range Rover (Land Rover Houston, North) has decided to continue to keep me in this car which is a bundle of electronic disaster. NEVER again I would deal with this product or this dealership (Land Rover Houston, North) if they refuse to buy this car back. Gorgeous car with bunch of bugs!! They are about to open another Dealership in West Houston and I will make sure we pass the word to all friends to avoid the car!! My next step is a legal action and applying the Texas Lemon Law to my car. This manufacturer has failed to deliver a promise you make to the customer when selling a car. This car is a driving hazard!! Update! The dealer agreed to buy my car back and I ordered me a 2019 version of the same car which arrived December of 2018. As of this writing in March the new car has only been in the shop once due to factory recall which they took care of it in one day. This car is my 8th RR and am very happy with it. Can't wait to see the next one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse