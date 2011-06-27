Used 2012 Land Rover LR4 SUV Consumer Reviews

Road Trip in 2012 LR4 Summer 2016 Update jim6090 , 09/04/2014 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Just finished a 3000 miles 12 state12 day road trip in our 2012 CPO LR4. I could not have asked for a better road car. From NC to the Maine North Maine Woods. 80 mph on the highway or the 150 miles that we did offroading through the woods. It was nothing short of awesome. 19 MPG overall. Great comfort, security. This our 3rd LR. 2016- now 70000 miles. Had to have the lower control arms replaced this summer. I understand this is a normal thing for these cars. Drove it over 5000 miles to Maine and to Kentucky. What a great vehicle. Each trip were around 2500 miles. The trip to Kentucky was towing a 6500 lb Airstream. Plenty of power in the Mountains. I could go between 3-6 gear and maintain 65. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

I leased it so much I bought it Jeff , 11/11/2017 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Review based on HSE model. It's everything you think it is: very, very comfortable ride (my wife often says she doesn't want to get out of it when we reach our destination), roomy, seats 7, tows a good-sized boat, easy to park in the city, great on long (350 mile) rides, quiet, good sound system, good looking, reliable. The electronics, especially the nav system, is dated, and a little slow. The fuel mileage is awful (15 MPG average), especially if you drive above 80 MPH. (At 55, it's close to reasonable, at around 25 MPG). I leased the car for 3 years, and residual was better than the lease, so I bought if for 3 more years. The interior is a little drab by today's standards, but certainly still luxurious. 2 glove boxes, lots of storage. You don't get much more car with the Range Rover - but you do get less seating and storage (!). The air suspension is stupendous - just swallows bumps in roads. With 75,000 miles, i'm on 3rd set of brakes (city driving), second set of tires (Continentals came stock, were very good, Pirelli's on it now are great), 250th tank of gas (!). Contrary to what I'd heard, the car is very reliable: I replaced the air suspension compressor (under warranty), and a seat heater was improperly installed when we bought it; no other major repairs. If this car had been electric or a hybrid, I'd never, ever sell it! Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Living the Dream John , 01/18/2018 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Solid, secure, cocoon environment for driver, passengers/family members. Great dependability albeit pricey to repair (annually or for brakes when needed) and you'll stop for gas more frequently. Goes over rough patches, through water, and across uncharted terrains with confidence. A stately, impressive machine. Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Solid SUV with No Issues for 7 Years Matthew Evolving , 05/29/2019 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful When Ford bought Land Rover, they drove the brand into the ground. Tata saved Land Rover, Range Rover and Jaguar from being destroyed by Ford. The second year that Tata took over Land Rover they resurrected the 2012 LR4 and created a solid, well thought-out, well-engineered and PROBLEM-FREE SUV that has served my family well for 75,000+ miles. While many speak about all the problems their LR3 had, they are talking about the pre-Tata buy-out when Ford almost drove 3 brands into the ground. Tata-owned Land Rover has been absolutely solid in our experience. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse