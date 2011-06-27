Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
Very disappointed
I bought this car for my wife, expecting it to be a great vehicle, being a Land Rover and all. What a disappointment. It is a very expensive car for what you get in return. First off, air conditioner presented problems with just 2K miles on the odometer. Went to the shop, took 3 days to fix. Same problem at 4K miles. Back to the shop, another 3 days. Same problem at 6K. Back to the shop, 3 days again. This is unacceptable for a brand new 50K car. Now car is at 8K and problem has not presented itself again so far. Motor is very weak, gear change is slow. Entertainment interface is poor. Trunk space is small. Forget the 3rd row seats, its cramped. Safety sensors surrounding the car go off all the time with nothing even close to the car. This car needs a major makeover to be worth the money. There are much better options out there for this price range. I can't wait for the lease to end for me to get out of this mess.
Close but no cigar.
We loved the style , size, and overall appearance. We were going to lease the SE version(lowest end version). We ended up getting another vehicle because most of the safety features and driver assist technology was absent on the SE model without spending very much more money to have them on this model. Even the interior was sub par unless we jumped up to the HSE model. We eventually decided against this vehicle because we would have paid as if we were driving a Land Rover while essentially getting a shell of a Land Rover. One would expect a vehicle priced around 40K would be equipped with at least as many safety and driver assist features as a vehicle costing 10-15K less. However, my wife's Mazda CX5 Touring has far more safety/driver assist features and drives just as nicely. The Discovery Sport could be everything we wanted IF we were willing to pay in the mid 40K area. It is nice but very overpriced for what you get.
Love this SUV
This is a real SUV with all the bells and whistles. I hate folks who buy a SUV and don't take it out. I've been off roading nothing serious but just fun trails. Lots of fun, great to drive with big back seats.
