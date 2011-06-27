  1. Home
2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Above-average off-road and all-weather capabilities
  • Available third-row seating
  • Plenty of passenger and cargo space
  • Below-average fuel economy
  • Cabin is well-made but less luxurious than those of rivals
  • Active safety features and driver aids are pricey extras
Which Discovery Sport does Edmunds recommend?

The Discovery Sport HSE includes some extras that most luxury shoppers will be looking for, such as a power tailgate, leather seats, proximity entry, and front parking sensors. We also think a few important packages are worth considering: The Vision Assist package bundles blind-spot monitoring with a surround-view camera and upgraded headlights; the Cold Climate package adds heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated windscreen; and the Intelligent Dynamics package adds an adaptive suspension and a fuel-saving driveline.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The cumulative changes to the Discovery Sport over the last two years are significant. This year brings a new engine that comes in two different power-output levels, along with revisions to the front seats. Add those updates to last year's changes to the infotainment system and the addition of an optional adaptive suspension, and the Discovery Sport has changed quite a bit.

In the past we knocked the Discovery Sport for its relatively slow acceleration, below-average fuel economy, brittle ride, overly firm seats and high cost, especially considering how much more luxurious competitors can be. The new, optional 286-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder adds a turn of speed but is a pricey extra, and fuel economy remains the same. The optional adaptive suspension, which should improve ride quality, is a stand-alone option. As far as cost goes, the market seems to have caught up — while the Discovery Sport gets pricey quickly when you start checking options boxes, so do its European competitors. At least the revisions to the seats come standard.

Still, if the Disco Sport's optional third-row seat or trick traction control that allows for more off-road and inclement-weather capability isn't at the top of your list of priorities, there are a lot of great compact luxury SUVs to choose from. The redesigned 2018 Volvo XC60 is luxurious, modern and capable. The Audi Q5 has lots of excellent available technology and outstanding road manners. Top-tier Discovery Sports also compete with more entry-level trims of the Porsche Macan, which is a bit tight on the inside but is also one of the best-driving SUVs on the road. And that's not to mention offerings from Acura, BMW, Jaguar, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and even Alfa Romeo. This is a crowded segment, and Land Rover has pinned its appeal on a few very specific strengths.

2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport models

The 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport is a compact luxury SUV that comes standard with five seats, though an optional two-person third row raises capacity to seven. There are three trim levels: SE, HSE and HSE Luxury. A more powerful engine is available for the HSE and HSE Luxury trims.

The Discovery Sport's powertrain also includes Land Rover's All-Terrain Progress Control (a low-speed off-road cruise control), hill descent control and the driver-adjustable Terrain Response system. The latter technology has four settings (General, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud/Ruts and Sand) that adapt accelerator and steering response, gear selection, center differential engagement, and braking and stability control systems to optimize performance in a variety of difficult driving scenarios. Unlike with other Land Rovers, there are no locking differentials, low-range gearing or adjustable suspension height.

The base engine is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 237 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque. A more powerful version of this engine is available for the HSE and HSE Luxury trims and makes 286 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

Standard equipment on the SE includes automatic headlamps and wipers, power-folding and heated mirrors, a rearview camera, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, rear privacy glass, 18-inch wheels, and the Land Rover Terrain Response system, which changes vehicle settings to match various surfaces. Also standard are 10-way power front seats, partial leather upholstery, a 60/40-split rear seat (folding, reclining, sliding), an 8-inch touchscreen interface, four USB charging ports (two front, two rear) and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB media player interface.

Some options are unique to the SE: The Convenience package adds proximity entry, a hands-free liftgate and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The SE Vision Assist package adds foglights and xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights. Twelve-way power-adjustable front seats and navigation are available as stand-alone options.

The HSE includes the contents of the Convenience and SE Vision packages and adds a fixed panoramic roof, front parking sensors, full leather upholstery, and 12-way power front seats with memory functions.

Both the SE and HSE can be upgraded with the Audio Upgrade package, which adds an 11-speaker Meridian stereo and satellite radio. Smartphone-connection apps and satellite radio are available for both as stand-alone options.

The HSE Luxury adds the Audio Upgrade package, 19-inch wheels, fancier exterior trim, multicolor interior ambient lighting, upgraded leather upholstery and navigation functionality.

The HSE trims are available with a number of option packages. The Vision Assist package includes blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, adaptive headlights, automatic high beams and a surround-view camera system. The Driver Assist Plus package adds the navigation functionality, lane departure warning and automatic emergency braking. The HUD & Park Assist package brings a head-up display and an automatic parking system that can handle perpendicular and parallel parking duties. The Intelligent Dynamics Pack adds an active all-wheel-drive system, which switches between front- and all-wheel drive based on conditions to save fuel, and an adaptive magnetic suspension. The Entertainment Pack adds a 17-speaker Meridian sound system and the upgraded 10-inch InControl Touch Pro touchscreen interface that includes onboard Wi-Fi and its own upgraded navigation system. Finally, the Dynamic Design package adds a variety of special exterior and trim pieces, including gloss-black 20-inch wheels.

All trims can be equipped with the Climate Comfort package, which includes a variety of heated items: windshield, steering wheel, and front and rear seats. Also available as stand-alone options are different wheels (19- or 20-inch), contrasting roof color choices, the head-up display, automatic high beams, a cargo cover and onboard Wi-Fi. For 2018, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control have both been made available as stand-alone options.

Driving

We were impressed with the Discovery Sport's handling and braking performance. Our biggest issue was the lackluster engine, which should be remedied by this year's changes. While the Sport is not as rugged an off-roader as other Land Rovers, its traction system makes it competent in the dirt.

Comfort

The new seats and optional adaptive suspension for 2018 should address some of our biggest concerns. The ride on the standard suspension was sharp, brittle and out of place in this class. There's also more road noise than in some competitors.

Interior

With lots of room for passengers and easy entry and exit, the Discovery Sport is a good people mover. It also gets high points for visibility and materials quality. Unfortunately, the interior design doesn't feel especially luxurious, and the infotainment system can be laggy and too complicated.

Utility

The Discovery Sport offers a lot of cargo space for the segment, and it also has an impressively high towing capacity. But there's not a lot of storage space for small items in the cabin.

Technology

There's a lot of available technology if you're willing to spend the money to add it. Active safety features and driver aids are available but pricey. The infotainment system is a weakness; while it's customizable, it's also sluggish to start up and can be slow to respond and complicated to use.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(25%)
2(25%)
1(0%)
3.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very disappointed
Roberto,11/29/2018
HSE 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
I bought this car for my wife, expecting it to be a great vehicle, being a Land Rover and all. What a disappointment. It is a very expensive car for what you get in return. First off, air conditioner presented problems with just 2K miles on the odometer. Went to the shop, took 3 days to fix. Same problem at 4K miles. Back to the shop, another 3 days. Same problem at 6K. Back to the shop, 3 days again. This is unacceptable for a brand new 50K car. Now car is at 8K and problem has not presented itself again so far. Motor is very weak, gear change is slow. Entertainment interface is poor. Trunk space is small. Forget the 3rd row seats, its cramped. Safety sensors surrounding the car go off all the time with nothing even close to the car. This car needs a major makeover to be worth the money. There are much better options out there for this price range. I can't wait for the lease to end for me to get out of this mess.
Close but no cigar.
Joe,08/13/2018
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
We loved the style , size, and overall appearance. We were going to lease the SE version(lowest end version). We ended up getting another vehicle because most of the safety features and driver assist technology was absent on the SE model without spending very much more money to have them on this model. Even the interior was sub par unless we jumped up to the HSE model. We eventually decided against this vehicle because we would have paid as if we were driving a Land Rover while essentially getting a shell of a Land Rover. One would expect a vehicle priced around 40K would be equipped with at least as many safety and driver assist features as a vehicle costing 10-15K less. However, my wife's Mazda CX5 Touring has far more safety/driver assist features and drives just as nicely. The Discovery Sport could be everything we wanted IF we were willing to pay in the mid 40K area. It is nice but very overpriced for what you get.
Love this SUV
Rdesai,08/31/2019
HSE LUX 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
This is a real SUV with all the bells and whistles. I hate folks who buy a SUV and don't take it out. I've been off roading nothing serious but just fun trails. Lots of fun, great to drive with big back seats.
Beautiful SUV and priced to buy fast
Laura Nelson,07/10/2020
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The Land Rover discovery sport is a cut from a different cloth. Environmentally friendly, fast, powerful, elegant and relatively simple. The thing I love most is the comfort. It’s roomy and tons of space for driver and family. The back can seat 3 quite comfortably and there is enough cargo room for our basic needs. Also, this car comes equipt with all wheel drive and surprising 4x4 options- there are several settings when in 4-wheel drive. Remarkable.
See all 4 reviews of the 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Gas
237 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Discovery Sport models:

Autonomous Emergency Braking
Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a front collision.
Blind-Spot Monitor
Detects cars in adjacent lanes and warns the driver of their presence during lane-change maneuvers.
Reverse Traffic Detection
Alerts the driver to the presence of approaching traffic behind the vehicle when reversing.

More about the 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport

Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport Overview

The Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport is offered in the following submodels: Discovery Sport SUV. Available styles include HSE 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), HSE 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), HSE LUX 237 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and HSE LUX 286 HP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

