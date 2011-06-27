Used 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II SUV Consumer Reviews
If you get one, read the drivers manual...
Like to tinker and tow stuff this truck/suv is for you. We love our 2002 Disco II...Off Road Awesomeness in no way not meant to be a daily drive. We knew that going in and bought it last week. This week I took it to a Rover specialist who replaced the fan belt and front o2 sensors, 400$. He knew we had a coolant leak somewhere. Got home and I found the leak. The thermostat. No biggie. There was a new one left in the truck. I replaced it in an hour. Should you get one, read the manual. Learn how to drive it. Learn to put liquids into it (they leak), change filters, change plugs and wires, thermostats and hose. Keep it maintained. Change all of the plastic hoses with rubber hoses and so on. Change out all of the original parts with OEM parts. Don't take it to a dealer take it to a Rover geek and pay less.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun to Drive, Great Off Road, Unique
I have owned My Disco for almost 5 years now, Have to say I still look forward to driving it every day. I have put this Rover to the test off road and it surpasses any other 4x4 I have owned. These vehicles are particular and one should know it before you own one. There are quirks that come with ALL Rovers. I have spent money on mine over the 5 years, nothing too major other than a $3k ABS module(most common)-3 Amigos. Land Rover now sells a repair kit for around $100. I have always maintained my Disco very extensively and expect to continue, they are great in the sense that you can have anything repaired on them. If considering, make sure to get 00-02 Models- more reliable. Still love it!
Tedious but worth it
This is my first Rover (a 2002 Disco w/104k miles) but many years ago I was a BMC mechanic, so I'm not unused to the way the English build things. My Disco had an over heated engine when I gave the seller $1000 for it. I located a good short block, did the heads and Bingo!, I have a serious off road truck. Of course "bingo" didn't happen. The thing was down for 6 weeks as I worked and educated myself on the bloody thing. They things are about the most demanding of patience of any care I have ever busted a knuckle on.
Outstanding Vehicle
I don't know what all the chatter about Rover's subpar reliability is all about. This is my second Discovery - my wife totalled the first at about 70 MPH (all passengers walked away) making replacement a simple choice. This has been an incredibly reliable vehicle, on road and off. Sure, some services (particularly brakes and tires) aren't cheap, but it is the most solid vehicle I have ever driven and I am willing to pay for quality. Not a squeak or rattle in over 70K fairly hard miles. Mine has survived Hurricanes Katrina & Rita in addition to several hard Colorado winters without a whimper. Fuel economy is suboptimal, I agree - as soon as Rover addresses that, I will gladly buy another.
Land Rover-A junkyard dream
I bought this truck with great expectations based on the reputation of Land Rover. I loved the style and luxury/utility aspect as well as winter driving. Only 2 years old and the radiator needed to be replaced then the manifold gasket, then the head gasket now the engine. 78,000 and the engine needs replacement. I have babied this thing spending thousands per year on maintenance and repair. This is a horrible vehicle to own and should fall under the lemon law. Don't be a sucker for a marketing strategy.
Sponsored cars related to the Discovery Series II
Related Used 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner