Used 2002 Land Rover Discovery Series II SUV Consumer Reviews

If you get one, read the drivers manual... Gunner Conway-Davenport , 03/18/2016 SD 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 8cyl 4A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Like to tinker and tow stuff this truck/suv is for you. We love our 2002 Disco II...Off Road Awesomeness in no way not meant to be a daily drive. We knew that going in and bought it last week. This week I took it to a Rover specialist who replaced the fan belt and front o2 sensors, 400$. He knew we had a coolant leak somewhere. Got home and I found the leak. The thermostat. No biggie. There was a new one left in the truck. I replaced it in an hour. Should you get one, read the manual. Learn how to drive it. Learn to put liquids into it (they leak), change filters, change plugs and wires, thermostats and hose. Keep it maintained. Change all of the plastic hoses with rubber hoses and so on. Change out all of the original parts with OEM parts. Don't take it to a dealer take it to a Rover geek and pay less.

Fun to Drive, Great Off Road, Unique MJF , 03/03/2010 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I have owned My Disco for almost 5 years now, Have to say I still look forward to driving it every day. I have put this Rover to the test off road and it surpasses any other 4x4 I have owned. These vehicles are particular and one should know it before you own one. There are quirks that come with ALL Rovers. I have spent money on mine over the 5 years, nothing too major other than a $3k ABS module(most common)-3 Amigos. Land Rover now sells a repair kit for around $100. I have always maintained my Disco very extensively and expect to continue, they are great in the sense that you can have anything repaired on them. If considering, make sure to get 00-02 Models- more reliable. Still love it!

Tedious but worth it mbrosch1 , 01/24/2013 14 of 15 people found this review helpful This is my first Rover (a 2002 Disco w/104k miles) but many years ago I was a BMC mechanic, so I'm not unused to the way the English build things. My Disco had an over heated engine when I gave the seller $1000 for it. I located a good short block, did the heads and Bingo!, I have a serious off road truck. Of course "bingo" didn't happen. The thing was down for 6 weeks as I worked and educated myself on the bloody thing. They things are about the most demanding of patience of any care I have ever busted a knuckle on.

Outstanding Vehicle Richard , 08/19/2008 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I don't know what all the chatter about Rover's subpar reliability is all about. This is my second Discovery - my wife totalled the first at about 70 MPH (all passengers walked away) making replacement a simple choice. This has been an incredibly reliable vehicle, on road and off. Sure, some services (particularly brakes and tires) aren't cheap, but it is the most solid vehicle I have ever driven and I am willing to pay for quality. Not a squeak or rattle in over 70K fairly hard miles. Mine has survived Hurricanes Katrina & Rita in addition to several hard Colorado winters without a whimper. Fuel economy is suboptimal, I agree - as soon as Rover addresses that, I will gladly buy another.