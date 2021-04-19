What is the Urus?

The Urus is, well, the Lamborghini of SUVs. Its brash styling is matched only by its blistering performance, and it's everything you expect from a five-passenger SUV from the Italian manufacturer. Beneath all the supercar style is the same platform that underpins the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, the Bentley Bentayga and Audi RS Q8, so it's with those vehicles in mind that we look toward what Lamborghini might offer in the Urus for 2022.

As sacrilegious as it sounds, Lamborghini will likely offer the Urus with a plug-in hybrid option. But don't think the Urus is going to morph into a Prius Prime. A similar powertrain is already offered in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and it cranks out an eyewatering 670 horsepower and 663 lb-ft and even offers 12 miles of EV range. We wouldn't be surprised if Lamborghini cranked output up to 700 hp, just because. Other changes will likely be some slight massaging of the Urus' exterior styling as well as the much-improved infotainment system found in the likes of the aforementioned Cayenne Turbo and Bentley Bentayga.