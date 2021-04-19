  1. Home
2022 Lamborghini Urus

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $230,000 (estimated)
  • Mild styling refresh
  • Updated infotainment system
  • Optional hybrid powertrain
  • Part of the first Urus generation introduced for 2019
2022 Lamborghini Urus Review
by the Edmunds Experts
04/19/2021
What is the Urus?

The Urus is, well, the Lamborghini of SUVs. Its brash styling is matched only by its blistering performance, and it's everything you expect from a five-passenger SUV from the Italian manufacturer. Beneath all the supercar style is the same platform that underpins the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, the Bentley Bentayga and Audi RS Q8, so it's with those vehicles in mind that we look toward what Lamborghini might offer in the Urus for 2022.

As sacrilegious as it sounds, Lamborghini will likely offer the Urus with a plug-in hybrid option. But don't think the Urus is going to morph into a Prius Prime. A similar powertrain is already offered in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and it cranks out an eyewatering 670 horsepower and 663 lb-ft and even offers 12 miles of EV range. We wouldn't be surprised if Lamborghini cranked output up to 700 hp, just because. Other changes will likely be some slight massaging of the Urus' exterior styling as well as the much-improved infotainment system found in the likes of the aforementioned Cayenne Turbo and Bentley Bentayga.

EdmundsEdmunds says

With its eye-catching styling and outrageous performance, the Lamborghini Urus is a rolling exclamation point. With only a couple of years under its belt, it's unlikely we're going to see too many changes for the Urus. But if the idea of a hybrid Lamborghini piques your interest, you might want to hold off until later in the year when Lamborghini officially announces the 2022 Urus.

