2021 Lamborghini Urus Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 05/01/2020

Just when you thought the Lamborghini Urus couldn't get any more wild, there are rumors of a plug-in hybrid version for 2021. In typical Lamborghini fashion, a plug-in wouldn't be done in the name of efficiency and would instead focus on maximizing performance, likely in the form of electric boost at lower engine speeds. We suspect the Urus won't lose any of its edge and will continue to shock onlookers, whether it's parked or charging down an open road.

The Urus is roughly the size of a Porsche Cayenne, and it is based on the same platform and running gear. That means you get a bit of true practicality from the Lamborghini, but with a starting price in excess of $200K, you don't get much more in the way of luxury than you do in the Porsche. You also don't enjoy widely better performance than you would from the top-of-the-line Cayenne Turbo S. Competitors such as the Bentley Bentayga and the upcoming Aston Martin DBX offer a wider array of true luxurious appointments but do so at the expense of raw performance.

Aside from the rumor of the plug-in hybrid, Lamborghini is working on a one-make racing series featuring, you guessed it, the Urus. We suspect some of the special parts developed for that series might find their way into a road-going Urus in the form of an Evo version.