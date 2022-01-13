What is the Urus?

When it comes to performance SUVs, it doesn't really get much better than the 2023 Lamborghini Urus. Despite a nearly 2.5-ton curb weight and a relatively tall ride height, the Urus drives and handles as well as a lot of sports cars. Its twin-turbocharged V8, slick eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive make it a hell of a lot quicker than most sports cars too. At Edmunds' test facility, the Urus sprinted to 60 mph and through the quarter mile in less time than a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, a testament to Lamborghini's decades of experience building supercars.

While Lamborghini hasn't officially announced any changes, we don't expect any significant updates to the Urus itself. Automobiles with MSRPs north of $200,000 tend to receive less frequent updates than those that cost $35,000. That said, we wouldn't be surprised to see a new special edition or higher-performance model akin to the Lamborghini Huracan Evo.

The Urus doesn't really have any direct rivals. Yes, there are plenty of other performance-tuned luxury SUVs, but most cost about half as much as the Urus. Some of Edmunds' favorites are the Audi SQ7 and RS Q8, the BMW X5 M and the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. The Maserati Levante Trofeo has a price that's much closer to the Urus, but it can't match the Lamborghini's performance or overall luxury feel. The Bentley Bentayga costs less but focuses more on luxury and comfort than speed.