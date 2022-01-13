  1. Home
2023 Lamborghini Urus

Release Date: Early 2023
Estimated Price: $220,000
What to expect
  • No significant changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the first Urus generation introduced for 2019
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

