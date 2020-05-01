  1. Home
2020 Lamborghini Urus

Release Date
On sale now
Price Range
Starting around $210,000

What to expect

  • No major changes for 2020
  • Part of the first Urus generation introduced for 2019
Lamborghini Urus years
2021
Upcoming
2020
Upcoming
2019
Lamborghini Urus for Sale
2020 Lamborghini Urus review
by the Edmunds Experts05/01/2020
What is the Urus?

The Urus is not the first SUV offered up by Lamborghini (that honor is bestowed on the LM002). But it's certainly shocking, not only in its existence but in its wild styling and outrageous performance. Powered by a twin-turbocharged V8, the Urus kicks out 641 horsepower and can hit 60 mph in just over 3 seconds. Did we mention it also has an off-road mode?

The Urus is roughly the size of a Porsche Cayenne. You do get a bit of true practicality from the Lamborghini, but with a starting price in excess of $200K, but you don't get much more in the way of luxury than you do in the Porsche. Competitors such as the Bentley Bentayga and the upcoming Aston Martin DBX offer a wider array of true luxurious appointments but do so at the expense of raw performance.

Edmunds says

There might not be another vehicle as versatile as the Lamborghini Urus: It can shock the neighbors and outrun nearly anything else on the road — and then venture off it. A wild price tag and even wilder styling ensure it's not for everyone, but that's part of the appeal. This outrageous Lambo was just introduced last year so there's no reason to necessarily buy a 2020 over a 2019 if you're lucky enough to have deep enough pockets to afford one.

See 2019 Lamborghini Urus pricing
