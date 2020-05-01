What is the Urus?

The Urus is not the first SUV offered up by Lamborghini (that honor is bestowed on the LM002). But it's certainly shocking, not only in its existence but in its wild styling and outrageous performance. Powered by a twin-turbocharged V8, the Urus kicks out 641 horsepower and can hit 60 mph in just over 3 seconds. Did we mention it also has an off-road mode?

The Urus is roughly the size of a Porsche Cayenne. You do get a bit of true practicality from the Lamborghini, but with a starting price in excess of $200K, but you don't get much more in the way of luxury than you do in the Porsche. Competitors such as the Bentley Bentayga and the upcoming Aston Martin DBX offer a wider array of true luxurious appointments but do so at the expense of raw performance.