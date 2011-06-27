  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Gallardo
  4. Used 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Gallardo
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Gallardos for sale
List Price Estimate
$70,035 - $110,812
Used Gallardo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Blast

Barry, 05/09/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

What an amazing car this has been.Porsche turbos and 360s I have owned do not compare.The only complaint I have is reaching for the radio under acceleration good luck it is a blast.

Report Abuse

Sexy supercar

xxx, 07/29/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Absolutely perfect in every aspect. Reliable enough to drive daily. Fast enough to bring to a race track. Fun enough to make you feel like you're on a roller coaster. Sexy enough to turn heads everywhere. Expensive enough to make it unique without making you question its value. This is the car that people dream of owning.

Report Abuse

The Perfect Vehicle

Lamborghini Owner, 05/25/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The Lamborghini Gallardo LP560/4 is the perfect automobile in every way! It runs great, and is significantly quieter than the previous Gallardo. The car also accelerates astoundingally, as the 552 hp powerplant is amazing. All in all, it is the perfect exotic vehicle in every sense!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Gallardos for sale

Related Used 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles