Used 2015 Kia Sportage Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Sportage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242222
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg19/26 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/428.4 mi.290.7/397.8 mi.290.7/397.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.15.3 gal.15.3 gal.
Combined MPG242222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6000 rpm182 hp @ 6000 rpm182 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
UVO eServices Packageyesyesno
EX Premium Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
Infinity premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
Air conditioningyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
leather steering wheelnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
cooled storage compartmentnonoyes
front and rear cupholdersnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
interior air filtrationnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
Carpet Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Coveryesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Interior Light Kityesyesyes
Cargo Matyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink and Compassyesyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
clothyesyesno
premium clothnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.49.1 in.49.1 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
Cross Barsyesyesyes
Side Stepsyesyesyes
Puddle Lightsyesyesyes
Mud Guardsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Tow Hitchyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
Maximum cargo capacity54.6 cu.ft.54.6 cu.ft.54.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3280 lbs.3426 lbs.3426 lbs.
Gross weight4608 lbs.4608 lbs.4608 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.1 cu.ft.26.1 cu.ft.26.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.1 degrees28.1 degrees28.1 degrees
Maximum payload1328 lbs.1182 lbs.1182 lbs.
Angle of departure28.2 degrees28.2 degrees28.2 degrees
Length174.8 in.174.8 in.174.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.6.8 in.6.8 in.
Height64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.103.9 in.103.9 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
Exterior Colors
  • Sand Track
  • Sage Green
  • Signal Red
  • Clear White
  • Mineral Silver
  • Twilight Blue
  • Black Cherry
  • Bright Silver
  • Sand Track
  • Sage Green
  • Signal Red
  • Clear White
  • Mineral Silver
  • Twilight Blue
  • Black Cherry
  • Bright Silver
  • Sage Green
  • Signal Red
  • Clear White
  • Mineral Silver
  • Twilight Blue
  • Black Cherry
Interior Colors
  • Alpine Gray , cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Alpine Gray , cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Alpine Gray , premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Alpine Gray , leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
P225/60R17 tiresyesyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P235/55R18 tiresnonoyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Starting MSRP
$23,400
Starting MSRP
$26,800
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
