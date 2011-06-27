Estimated values
2006 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,964
|$4,601
|$5,527
|Clean
|$2,790
|$4,328
|$5,187
|Average
|$2,440
|$3,783
|$4,507
|Rough
|$2,091
|$3,238
|$3,827
Estimated values
2006 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,112
|$4,652
|$5,526
|Clean
|$2,929
|$4,376
|$5,186
|Average
|$2,562
|$3,825
|$4,506
|Rough
|$2,195
|$3,273
|$3,826
Estimated values
2006 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,782
|$4,312
|$5,179
|Clean
|$2,618
|$4,057
|$4,860
|Average
|$2,290
|$3,545
|$4,223
|Rough
|$1,962
|$3,034
|$3,586
Estimated values
2006 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,448
|$3,986
|$4,853
|Clean
|$2,304
|$3,750
|$4,555
|Average
|$2,015
|$3,277
|$3,958
|Rough
|$1,726
|$2,805
|$3,361
Estimated values
2006 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,700
|$4,397
|$5,354
|Clean
|$2,541
|$4,136
|$5,024
|Average
|$2,223
|$3,615
|$4,366
|Rough
|$1,904
|$3,094
|$3,707
Estimated values
2006 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,413
|$3,889
|$4,722
|Clean
|$2,271
|$3,658
|$4,432
|Average
|$1,986
|$3,197
|$3,851
|Rough
|$1,702
|$2,736
|$3,270