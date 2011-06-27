Estimated values
2000 Kia Sportage 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$768
|$1,154
|$1,351
|Clean
|$687
|$1,033
|$1,212
|Average
|$526
|$791
|$934
|Rough
|$365
|$548
|$656
Estimated values
2000 Kia Sportage 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$653
|$1,107
|$1,338
|Clean
|$585
|$991
|$1,201
|Average
|$447
|$758
|$925
|Rough
|$310
|$526
|$650
Estimated values
2000 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$841
|$1,230
|$1,427
|Clean
|$753
|$1,101
|$1,280
|Average
|$576
|$842
|$986
|Rough
|$400
|$584
|$693
Estimated values
2000 Kia Sportage 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$675
|$1,114
|$1,338
|Clean
|$604
|$997
|$1,201
|Average
|$462
|$763
|$925
|Rough
|$320
|$529
|$650
Estimated values
2000 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$897
|$1,302
|$1,507
|Clean
|$802
|$1,165
|$1,352
|Average
|$614
|$892
|$1,042
|Rough
|$426
|$618
|$732
Estimated values
2000 Kia Sportage 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$658
|$1,108
|$1,338
|Clean
|$589
|$992
|$1,201
|Average
|$451
|$759
|$925
|Rough
|$312
|$526
|$650