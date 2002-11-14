Used 1997 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me

3,818 listings
  • 2002 Kia Sportage
    used

    2002 Kia Sportage

    232,742 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

  • 2005 Kia Sportage EX in Silver
    used

    2005 Kia Sportage EX

    158,633 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

  • 2006 Kia Sportage LX
    used

    2006 Kia Sportage LX

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,980

  • 2006 Kia Sportage LX in Dark Green
    used

    2006 Kia Sportage LX

    117,509 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

  • 2006 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    used

    2006 Kia Sportage LX

    193,054 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,984

  • 2019 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    used

    2019 Kia Sportage LX

    6,069 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,984

    $3,666 Below Market
  • 2006 Kia Sportage EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Kia Sportage EX

    198,213 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,499

  • 2020 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    certified

    2020 Kia Sportage LX

    7,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,950

    $4,662 Below Market
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    24,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,985

    $5,578 Below Market
  • 2006 Kia Sportage EX in Silver
    used

    2006 Kia Sportage EX

    119,224 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,800

  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    29,605 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,198

    $3,450 Below Market
  • 2020 Kia Sportage LX in Gray
    used

    2020 Kia Sportage LX

    8,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,990

    $4,038 Below Market
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    44,058 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,998

    $3,981 Below Market
  • 2020 Kia Sportage LX in Black
    used

    2020 Kia Sportage LX

    16,577 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,321

    $3,060 Below Market
  • 2020 Kia Sportage EX in White
    used

    2020 Kia Sportage EX

    19,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,587

    $5,102 Below Market
  • 2017 Kia Sportage EX in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage EX

    32,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,785

    $4,781 Below Market
  • 2017 Kia Sportage LX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sportage LX

    23,699 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,200

    $3,432 Below Market
  • 2020 Kia Sportage LX in Light Blue
    certified

    2020 Kia Sportage LX

    11,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,500

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sportage

Overall Consumer Rating
3.217 Reviews
  • 5
    (18%)
  • 4
    (35%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (24%)
  • 1
    (12%)
Sportage EX 4x4 Time to let go of it.
jkwh50a,11/14/2002
I purchased this Kia new in 1997, except for the Check Engine light which came on all the time during the first 3- 4 years, I have not had any major problems. I currently have 107,000 miles on it and it still starts and runs good every day. Just oil changes every 5,000 miles and a front gear clutch at 59,000, covered by warrantee. I am now in the market for a new car and am considering KIA again. I feel I got my moneys worth out of this car. I did also replace the front windshield glass 3 times due to stones, maybe the Kia glass is too soft I dont know.
