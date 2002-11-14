Used 1997 Kia Sportage for Sale Near Me
- 232,742 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
New Arrival! This model has many valuable options -Power Locks -Power Windows Automatic Transmission On top of that, it has many safety features Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 310 Volunteer Pkwy, Bristol, TN 37620.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Kia Sportage with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJB723525157088
Stock: K20415A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,633 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado
With our no-haggle prices at Maaliki Motors we make it easy to find your next Vehicle of choice. We stand behind every Pre-Owned Vehicle we Deliver with a copy of CAR FAX. Most of our Vehicles come with Remainder of Manufacturers warranty if applicable. We will also Educate and Guide you if agreed to extend you existing protections by a qualified Service Contract of your choice. We are Looking forward to meet you soon. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Cloth Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Kia Sportage EX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF723957103368
Stock: 10057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
STOP IN TODAY!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723567267821
Stock: A4053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,509 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado
Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2006 Kia Sportage LX is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe. One Owner V6 4X4! This well-maintained Kia Sportage LX comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. This low mileage Kia Sportage has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This wonderfully maintained Kia Sportage is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723967195635
Stock: 67195635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 193,054 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,984
Dennis Public Garage - Newark / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage LX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF723967208042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,984$3,666 Below Market
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours. Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience. Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC7K7492890
Stock: 5492890F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 198,213 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,499
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
Sold brand new at Lia of Puyallup, this Car-Fax Certified 2 owner has had meticulous service including a replaced timing belt. Completely loaded with options this AWD V-6, EX has it all. Power sunroof, real leather upholstery, plus power windows, locks, mirrors, air, tilt, cruise, alloy wheels and a AM/FM/CD player. Looking for a solid safe car to go over the pass this winter? This beauty will provide safety and reliability at a very low price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJE723467262416
Stock: 20-132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Kia Sportage LX7,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,950$4,662 Below Market
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**LX**AWD**LANE DEPARTURE WARNING**BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ELIGIBLE**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING KIA WARRANTY**TRADE WELCOME**FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH NO MONTHLY PAYMENTS UP TO 90 DAYS**)) 2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 22/26 City/Highway MPG, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Manual Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Power steering, Power windows, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC3L7738478
Stock: KC3208
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 24,161 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,985$5,578 Below Market
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC8H7225618
Stock: 6087P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 119,224 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,800
Branch Avenue Auto Sales - Clinton / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Kia Sportage EX with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJF723667285693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,605 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,198$3,450 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2017 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV, is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: 6 Speakers,AM/FM radio: SiriusXM,CD player,Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM,Air Conditioning,Rear window defroster,Power steering,Power windows,Remote keyless entry,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Four wheel independent suspension,Speed-sensing steering,Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS brakes,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Front anti-roll bar,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Overhead airbag,Rear anti-roll bar,Brake assist,Electronic Stability Control,Exterior Parking Camera Rear,Delay-off headlights,Fully automatic headlights,Panic alarm,Security system,Speed control,Bumpers: body-color,Power door mirrors,Spoiler,Carpet Floor Mats,Cloth Seat Trim,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Front reading lights,Illuminated entry,Outside temperature display,Overhead console,Passenger vanity mirror,Rear seat center armrest,Tachometer,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Trip computer,Front Bucket Seats,Front Center Armrest, and Split folding rear seat. This Kia includes Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels. Our Sportage LX is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC0H7243386
Stock: 243386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,990$4,038 Below Market
Mark Kia - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**LX**AWD**LANE DEPARTURE WARNING**BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**TILT & TELESCOPING WHEEL**CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ELIGIBLE**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**REMAINING KIA WARRANTY**TRADE WELCOME**FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH NO MONTHLY PAYMENTS UP TO 90 DAYS**)) 2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 22/26 City/Highway MPG, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Manual Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer. Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in theadvertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC7L7678995
Stock: KC3212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,058 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,998$3,981 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2017 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV, is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: 6 Speakers,AM/FM radio: SiriusXM,CD player,Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM,Air Conditioning,Rear window defroster,Power steering,Power windows,Remote keyless entry,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Four wheel independent suspension,Speed-sensing steering,Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS brakes,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Front anti-roll bar,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Overhead airbag,Rear anti-roll bar,Brake assist,Electronic Stability Control,Exterior Parking Camera Rear,Delay-off headlights,Fully automatic headlights,Panic alarm,Security system,Speed control,Bumpers: body-color,Power door mirrors,Spoiler,Carpet Floor Mats,Cloth Seat Trim,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Front reading lights,Illuminated entry,Outside temperature display,Overhead console,Passenger vanity mirror,Rear seat center armrest,Tachometer,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Trip computer,Front Bucket Seats,Front Center Armrest, and Split folding rear seat. This Kia includes Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels. Our Sportage LX is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC8H7033196
Stock: 033196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,577 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$18,321$3,060 Below Market
Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kansas City / Kansas
CLEAN CAR FAX, ONE OWNER, 124 Point Mechanical Inspection, Fully Detailed, Non-Smoker, Handsfree/Bluetooth intergration, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, USB PORTAL, AUX PORTAL, LED LIGHTS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, 17 '' WHEELS, CHROME WHEELS, Automatic Headlamps. CARFAX One-Owner.2020 Kia Sportage Black Cherry Pearl LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V23/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC0L7688722
Stock: P688722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 19,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,587$5,102 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Farmington - Farmington / Utah
CARFAX 1-Owner. ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAV, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot, Lane Keep, EX TECHNOLOGY PKG, Alloy Wheels. We Offer a Wide Range of Financing Solutions and Trade-in's are Welcome.SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM MERCEDES-BENZ OF FARMINGTON?Mercedes-Benz of Farmington is a state-of-the-art facility that reflects the pristine quality of the brand we sell. Stop into our dealership to browse around our inventory or pick our your new luxury car today at 555 N. West Bourne Circle in Farmington, UT or call us at (801) 447-3300.OPTION PACKAGESEX TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Ventilated Front Seats, Front & Rear Park Assist System, Compact Spare Tire, Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), Smart Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 8-Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat, height adjuster, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror w/Homelink & Compass, Panoramic Sunroof, power sunshade, LED Interior Lighting, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Navigation, 8 speakers, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth wireless technology, wireless phone charger and UVO link w/navigation.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (22 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCACXL7701604
Stock: 5MP0104A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 32,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,785$4,781 Below Market
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPNCAC4H7265890
Stock: 6130A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 23,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,200$3,432 Below Market
Andy Mohr Chevrolet - Plainfield / Indiana
*Free Delivery within 250 miles* Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *Off Lease*, *1 Owner*, *Accident Free CARFAX History Report*, *Great Service History*, *USB Port*, *Bluetooth*, *Backup Camera*, *Power Package*, *Alloy Wheels*, *Reduced Price*, *Must See*, Sportage LX, 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V, AWD, Black Cherry, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim or CleanTex Anti-Soil Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Black Cherry 2017 Kia Sportage LX 4D Sport Utility 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V AWDOdometer is 4852 miles below market average! Reviews: * Rides smoothly over bumps; quiet interior at highway speeds; spacious seating front and rear; attractive dashboard layout with many appealing features; feels nimble around turns. Source: EdmundsCome see the all new beautiful Andy Mohr Chevrolet showroom in Plainfield, Indiana where you get MOHR FOR YOUR MONEY! Not all customers will qualify for all rebates. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPMCAC7H7238136
Stock: PV11023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- certified
2020 Kia Sportage LX11,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,500
Vanguard Kia of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Contingent upon dealer acceptance of terms. Terms may vary. Certification and additional reconditioning fees may apply.Kia Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Adjustable Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Radio, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Axle Ratio: TBD, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpet Floor Mats, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.Certified. Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) Platinum Coverage from certified purchase date* 164 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDPM3AC4L7640396
Stock: P2218
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-09-2020
