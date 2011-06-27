Used 1997 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews

Sportage EX 4x4 Time to let go of it. jkwh50a , 11/14/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this Kia new in 1997, except for the Check Engine light which came on all the time during the first 3- 4 years, I have not had any major problems. I currently have 107,000 miles on it and it still starts and runs good every day. Just oil changes every 5,000 miles and a front gear clutch at 59,000, covered by warrantee. I am now in the market for a new car and am considering KIA again. I feel I got my moneys worth out of this car. I did also replace the front windshield glass 3 times due to stones, maybe the Kia glass is too soft I dont know. Report Abuse

Doesn't suck Ginsu68 , 07/17/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought the Kia new. Have been relatively satisfied. Currently have 64,000 miles on it and have been places other mini-utes can't even dream of driving. It's great in the snow and off road. There has been one major issue - having to replace the radiator at 44,000 miles and one minor issue - a check engine light that is more of an annoyance than anything else. Every dealer I called says that unless it's flashing it's not a major problem. So, it comes on and off every once in a while and I ignore it. No sense replacing the computer for a minor annoyance. Report Abuse

Great Little SUV Bob , 10/31/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This vehicle has been a proven performer. With the proper maintenance I have driven 83,000 miles without any repairs. (I forgot I did replace the horn.) It is a joy to drive and very comfortable on long trips. I would take this vehicle anywhere without worry. Report Abuse

Don't Buy This Car ElaineB , 02/01/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had so many poblems with this car. I bought it new in 97. At 800 miles the catalstic converter blew up causing the underside to catch fire, and all wiring had to be replaced. At 12,000. their was a horrible exhaust leak which after 4 trips to the dealer for repair ended my family in the hospital with a 24% oxygen rate in the blood. Kia would not stand behind their product even when contacted by my attorny. The belts always squeek and their has been a bad engine lifter since day one. Locks, and windows have never worked correctly since day one. I have givin up and have never been able to get kia to fix the problems. Report Abuse