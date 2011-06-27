Used 1997 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews
Sportage EX 4x4 Time to let go of it.
I purchased this Kia new in 1997, except for the Check Engine light which came on all the time during the first 3- 4 years, I have not had any major problems. I currently have 107,000 miles on it and it still starts and runs good every day. Just oil changes every 5,000 miles and a front gear clutch at 59,000, covered by warrantee. I am now in the market for a new car and am considering KIA again. I feel I got my moneys worth out of this car. I did also replace the front windshield glass 3 times due to stones, maybe the Kia glass is too soft I dont know.
Doesn't suck
Bought the Kia new. Have been relatively satisfied. Currently have 64,000 miles on it and have been places other mini-utes can't even dream of driving. It's great in the snow and off road. There has been one major issue - having to replace the radiator at 44,000 miles and one minor issue - a check engine light that is more of an annoyance than anything else. Every dealer I called says that unless it's flashing it's not a major problem. So, it comes on and off every once in a while and I ignore it. No sense replacing the computer for a minor annoyance.
Great Little SUV
This vehicle has been a proven performer. With the proper maintenance I have driven 83,000 miles without any repairs. (I forgot I did replace the horn.) It is a joy to drive and very comfortable on long trips. I would take this vehicle anywhere without worry.
Don't Buy This Car
I have had so many poblems with this car. I bought it new in 97. At 800 miles the catalstic converter blew up causing the underside to catch fire, and all wiring had to be replaced. At 12,000. their was a horrible exhaust leak which after 4 trips to the dealer for repair ended my family in the hospital with a 24% oxygen rate in the blood. Kia would not stand behind their product even when contacted by my attorny. The belts always squeek and their has been a bad engine lifter since day one. Locks, and windows have never worked correctly since day one. I have givin up and have never been able to get kia to fix the problems.
Nightmare
Door key cylinder fell inside the door body the day I brought it home. I had nearly 20 visits to the dealership that year for that problem alone. There were times I was entering the car from the passenger side. 2nd year: O2 sensor went, front brakes cylinders (?) collapsed, service light came on and off. I developed tennis elbow using the Kia shift stick For as long as I owned the car: The car shook anytime over 45 mph - multiple visits to dealership. A horrible rattling sound under the driver's side - multiple visits to dealership. Could not get a clear view in the rear when reversing. Overall an annoying, frustrating and painful experience!
