Used 2007 Kia Spectra Consumer Reviews

Still Going! M D Wright , 03/10/2016 EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful Purchased my Kia Spectra brand new in Sept of 2007. Over 453,000 later, Still Going Strong! Standard reccomended maintenance. Update: Now March 2018, 465,500 miles and Still Going. Update: September 2018, 477,000 miles and Still Going! Update: September 2019, did it! 500,016 and Still Going! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I love my Kia Spectra 5 SX Swiffy , 07/29/2015 Spectra5 SX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought my car new in 2007, and I did not regret it. I have now 120000 miles on it and all I basically had to put in was money for new tires and brakes. I have done oil changes regularly and lately replaced all the belts, just in case, but it runs just fine and it has done so from day one. No recalls, no faulty airbags, no nothing. Good customer service from a dealer ship and easy handling - I am very satisfied with my car. It drives when it is dry, when it rains, through ice and snow, good traction, nothing to worry. I have to laugh when I see commercials for all the 'most bought' and 'most reliable' cars, still 'on the road after 10 years' etc and I think of all the recalls all of the big automakers constantly have. No matter how old you car or truck is, there is a recall. I had none and that pretty much satisfies me. And no exploding faulty airbags to worry about, even better. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Pleasantly Surprised MMcD , 09/02/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 34k miles to replace my 05 Honda Civic, which was totaled in a highway accident. I loved my Civic, and was very squeamish about getting a replacement that could live up to its reputation, but my little Spectra has been amazing! I average 28 mpg city, 35 highway. I've put 30,000 miles on it in a year and a half, and it hasn't had one single problem whatsoever. Regular oil changes every 3k miles, tires and gas are all the money I've put into it, and it runs beautifully in every condition - snow, ice, 110* heat, torrential rain (that's St. Louis weather for you).

BEST CAR EVER! Alex H , 03/16/2016 EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful I bought our 2007 Kia Spectra EX with only 4,000 miles on it. It is currently just shy of 170,000 miles and is still driving like a dream! I have never had any issues with this car, its been beyond dependable since I bought it 8 years ago. We have done regular maintenance (oil changes, tires, brakes, etc) the only thing we had to do was replace 1 front-end tie rod. This car is such a beast (in a very miniature package) that the factory brakes and rotors lasted 155,000 miles before they needed replacing. I was very skeptical about Kia when I was initially car shopping but couldn't beat the price and dependability. The car is overall comfortable, I am 5'5 and have more than enough room; however, I will admit that my 6'2 husband driving it does make it look a little bit like a clown car! My only complaints I have about this car is that it doesn't have cruise control and the front seats feel more like cinder blocks than the cushy seat facade it gives off! To sum it up: If you find a Kia Spectra, buy it! Its the best money you will spend...and now they are classics! 2/18 Update: About to hit 190k miles and she is still going strong! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value