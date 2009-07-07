Vehicle overview

Blame an almost stalled economy or fluctuating fuel prices, but no matter where you point the finger, the result is the same -- small cars have made a comeback. Suddenly, cars like the 2009 Kia Spectra aren't so easy to dismiss. As Kia's compact-car offering, the Spectra boasts a low base price, a comfortable interior and a highly impressive 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Don't look for the Kia Spectra to outclass or outperform favorites in the compact-car segment such as the Honda Civic, the Mazda 3 or even the Toyota Corolla. All of the previously mentioned competitors are more refined. They also offer a wider range of optional equipment; for example, the Spectra's lack of optional antilock brakes on low-priced models should be of great concern to parents who want to buy their college students their first new car. In its favor, however, the Spectra has plenty of standard features, and the Spectra5 version has a little dash of sport-wagon attitude to go along with its added cargo space. Value is another plus, since the Spectra is a couple grand cheaper than segment leaders. Spunky performance is also part of the deal if you opt for the manual transmission.

The bottom line is that there are better compact fuel sippers, and the Kia Spectra shakes out about midpack if you line them all up -- it's better than some but not as good as many. However, those on strict budgets will find much to like about the 2009 Kia Spectra.