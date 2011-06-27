I bought our 2007 Kia Spectra EX with only 4,000 miles on it. It is currently just shy of 170,000 miles and is still driving like a dream! I have never had any issues with this car, its been beyond dependable since I bought it 8 years ago. We have done regular maintenance (oil changes, tires, brakes, etc) the only thing we had to do was replace 1 front-end tie rod. This car is such a beast (in a very miniature package) that the factory brakes and rotors lasted 155,000 miles before they needed replacing. I was very skeptical about Kia when I was initially car shopping but couldn't beat the price and dependability. The car is overall comfortable, I am 5'5 and have more than enough room; however, I will admit that my 6'2 husband driving it does make it look a little bit like a clown car! My only complaints I have about this car is that it doesn't have cruise control and the front seats feel more like cinder blocks than the cushy seat facade it gives off! To sum it up: If you find a Kia Spectra, buy it! Its the best money you will spend...and now they are classics! 2/18 Update: About to hit 190k miles and she is still going strong!

