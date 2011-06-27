  1. Home
2007 Kia Spectra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, comfortable and functional cabin, lots of storage and cupholders.
  • Engine can get noisy at higher rpm, soft suspension tuning on lower-end models, antilock brakes available on top SX trim only, disappointing IIHS crash test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Kia Spectra is a decent car with a great warranty but newer competitors offer more in terms of equipment, safety and desirability.

Vehicle overview

Though an also-ran in the compact economy car market for much of its earlier life, the Kia Spectra has recently become a much better choice. A full redesign midway through 2004 added a significant bump in quality and noticeable advances in the vehicle's powertrain and suspension setup.

The 2007 Kia Spectra receives a minor exterior freshening. The base LX and EX models have a revised front fascia, grille, bumper and headlamps. The EX also offers a rear spoiler and new 15-inch alloy wheels. The SX and Spectra5 hatchback, which are Kia's sporty image leaders, now come with standard 16-inch alloy wheels, tasteful metal-finish accents in the cabin and an optional six-disc CD changer.

The compact car market, however, is highly competitive. Sales leaders like the Honda Civic and Mazda 3 remain on top because of a significant difference in looks, refinement and performance. However, if you're a budget shopper just wanting a well-rounded economy sedan or hatchback, the 2007 Kia Spectra should definitely be on your list of test drives.

2007 Kia Spectra models

The Kia Spectra is available as a sedan or hatchback (Spectra5). There are three trim levels. The base LX is pretty light on features; go with the EX to get air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry and rear cupholders. The sporty SX (the only trim offered for the Spectra5) adds a sport-tuned suspension 16-inch alloy wheels and bigger tires, foglights, rear spoiler, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, cruise control, metal-finish interior accents and cloth sport seats. Major options include a six-disc CD changer and a sunroof.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Kia Spectra and Spectra 5 hatchback receive minor interior and exterior tweaks on all models, including a standard tire-pressure monitoring system and an available auxiliary audio input jack.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Kia Spectra comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 138 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, with a four-speed automatic transmission available on all models except the LX sedan. EPA fuel mileage ratings are respectable at 25 mpg city/34 mpg highway for the automatic transmission.

Safety

The Kia Spectra stands out from the pack with a long list of standard safety equipment built into a low price. It comes with standard front seat-mounted airbags, front-and-rear side curtain airbags and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Antilock brakes are optional on SX and Spectra5 models. In government crash tests, the Spectra earned a four-star rating for front and front-side impact protection. Rear side-impact protection rates three stars only. The IIHS rated the Spectra "Acceptable" (second best) for frontal-offset safety and "Poor" for side-impact safety.

Driving

The Spectra provides a very pleasant drive overall. The four-cylinder engine has enough muscle and a healthy amount of torque delivered right off the line for getting around town. Unfortunately, engine noise is a bit intrusive at higher revs. The manual gearbox is adequate, but the four-speed automatic does not provide the quickest gearchanges. The SX and Spectra5 distinguish themselves with tighter handling and stiffer suspension while also retaining an overall soft ride quality.

Interior

The 2007 Kia Spectra offers a simple cabin layout with easy-to-use (and reach) controls and good build and materials quality. The seats are comfortable and the storage cubbies and cupholders are generous in size. The Spectra5 boasts an 18.3-cubic-foot cargo area, but one hitch is the sedan's paltry trunk, which only offers 12.2 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Kia Spectra.

5(77%)
4(13%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.6
73 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still Going!
M D Wright,03/10/2016
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
Purchased my Kia Spectra brand new in Sept of 2007. Over 453,000 later, Still Going Strong! Standard reccomended maintenance. Update: Now March 2018, 465,500 miles and Still Going. Update: September 2018, 477,000 miles and Still Going! Update: September 2019, did it! 500,016 and Still Going!
I love my Kia Spectra 5 SX
Swiffy,07/29/2015
Spectra5 SX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my car new in 2007, and I did not regret it. I have now 120000 miles on it and all I basically had to put in was money for new tires and brakes. I have done oil changes regularly and lately replaced all the belts, just in case, but it runs just fine and it has done so from day one. No recalls, no faulty airbags, no nothing. Good customer service from a dealer ship and easy handling - I am very satisfied with my car. It drives when it is dry, when it rains, through ice and snow, good traction, nothing to worry. I have to laugh when I see commercials for all the 'most bought' and 'most reliable' cars, still 'on the road after 10 years' etc and I think of all the recalls all of the big automakers constantly have. No matter how old you car or truck is, there is a recall. I had none and that pretty much satisfies me. And no exploding faulty airbags to worry about, even better.
Pleasantly Surprised
MMcD,09/02/2010
I bought this car with 34k miles to replace my 05 Honda Civic, which was totaled in a highway accident. I loved my Civic, and was very squeamish about getting a replacement that could live up to its reputation, but my little Spectra has been amazing! I average 28 mpg city, 35 highway. I've put 30,000 miles on it in a year and a half, and it hasn't had one single problem whatsoever. Regular oil changes every 3k miles, tires and gas are all the money I've put into it, and it runs beautifully in every condition - snow, ice, 110* heat, torrential rain (that's St. Louis weather for you).
BEST CAR EVER!
Alex H,03/16/2016
EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I bought our 2007 Kia Spectra EX with only 4,000 miles on it. It is currently just shy of 170,000 miles and is still driving like a dream! I have never had any issues with this car, its been beyond dependable since I bought it 8 years ago. We have done regular maintenance (oil changes, tires, brakes, etc) the only thing we had to do was replace 1 front-end tie rod. This car is such a beast (in a very miniature package) that the factory brakes and rotors lasted 155,000 miles before they needed replacing. I was very skeptical about Kia when I was initially car shopping but couldn't beat the price and dependability. The car is overall comfortable, I am 5'5 and have more than enough room; however, I will admit that my 6'2 husband driving it does make it look a little bit like a clown car! My only complaints I have about this car is that it doesn't have cruise control and the front seats feel more like cinder blocks than the cushy seat facade it gives off! To sum it up: If you find a Kia Spectra, buy it! Its the best money you will spend...and now they are classics! 2/18 Update: About to hit 190k miles and she is still going strong!
See all 73 reviews of the 2007 Kia Spectra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Kia Spectra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2007 Kia Spectra Overview

The Used 2007 Kia Spectra is offered in the following submodels: Spectra Sedan, Spectra Wagon. Available styles include EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Spectra5 SX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Spectra5 SX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

