2007 Kia Spectra Review
Pros & Cons
- Low price, comfortable and functional cabin, lots of storage and cupholders.
- Engine can get noisy at higher rpm, soft suspension tuning on lower-end models, antilock brakes available on top SX trim only, disappointing IIHS crash test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2007 Kia Spectra is a decent car with a great warranty but newer competitors offer more in terms of equipment, safety and desirability.
Vehicle overview
Though an also-ran in the compact economy car market for much of its earlier life, the Kia Spectra has recently become a much better choice. A full redesign midway through 2004 added a significant bump in quality and noticeable advances in the vehicle's powertrain and suspension setup.
The 2007 Kia Spectra receives a minor exterior freshening. The base LX and EX models have a revised front fascia, grille, bumper and headlamps. The EX also offers a rear spoiler and new 15-inch alloy wheels. The SX and Spectra5 hatchback, which are Kia's sporty image leaders, now come with standard 16-inch alloy wheels, tasteful metal-finish accents in the cabin and an optional six-disc CD changer.
The compact car market, however, is highly competitive. Sales leaders like the Honda Civic and Mazda 3 remain on top because of a significant difference in looks, refinement and performance. However, if you're a budget shopper just wanting a well-rounded economy sedan or hatchback, the 2007 Kia Spectra should definitely be on your list of test drives.
2007 Kia Spectra models
The Kia Spectra is available as a sedan or hatchback (Spectra5). There are three trim levels. The base LX is pretty light on features; go with the EX to get air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry and rear cupholders. The sporty SX (the only trim offered for the Spectra5) adds a sport-tuned suspension 16-inch alloy wheels and bigger tires, foglights, rear spoiler, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, cruise control, metal-finish interior accents and cloth sport seats. Major options include a six-disc CD changer and a sunroof.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2007 Kia Spectra comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 138 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, with a four-speed automatic transmission available on all models except the LX sedan. EPA fuel mileage ratings are respectable at 25 mpg city/34 mpg highway for the automatic transmission.
Safety
The Kia Spectra stands out from the pack with a long list of standard safety equipment built into a low price. It comes with standard front seat-mounted airbags, front-and-rear side curtain airbags and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Antilock brakes are optional on SX and Spectra5 models. In government crash tests, the Spectra earned a four-star rating for front and front-side impact protection. Rear side-impact protection rates three stars only. The IIHS rated the Spectra "Acceptable" (second best) for frontal-offset safety and "Poor" for side-impact safety.
Driving
The Spectra provides a very pleasant drive overall. The four-cylinder engine has enough muscle and a healthy amount of torque delivered right off the line for getting around town. Unfortunately, engine noise is a bit intrusive at higher revs. The manual gearbox is adequate, but the four-speed automatic does not provide the quickest gearchanges. The SX and Spectra5 distinguish themselves with tighter handling and stiffer suspension while also retaining an overall soft ride quality.
Interior
The 2007 Kia Spectra offers a simple cabin layout with easy-to-use (and reach) controls and good build and materials quality. The seats are comfortable and the storage cubbies and cupholders are generous in size. The Spectra5 boasts an 18.3-cubic-foot cargo area, but one hitch is the sedan's paltry trunk, which only offers 12.2 cubic feet of space.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Kia Spectra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
