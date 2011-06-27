Used 2016 Kia Sorento SUV Consumer Reviews

KIA Done Right Dave , 05/15/2016 SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 66 of 66 people found this review helpful Never would have thought I would have chosen a Kia, but after weeks of comparing, test driving all the options out there and comparing some more Kia was the clear choice. Not a small 4 cylinder econo box and not as big as a the full size 7 passenger SUVs, just right for usually 5 passengers with option to flip up to get 7 seats. Ride is quiet and comfortable. Visibility is good. Technology works well with clear displays and easily understood controls. The only minus is the steering. It is way too loose. We have to always select the sport option or the Kia wanders on the road. Overall a great buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Report Abuse

Kept my family safe in a serious collision! Laura , 09/15/2016 EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 139 of 141 people found this review helpful Coming off of a Lexus RX, I was concerned that it wouldn't feel as luxurious. Although it's stiffer and less "designed", I fell in love with the Sorento immediately upon driving it off the lot. It's tough but not trucky, comfortable but not couch-like, and big but not cumbersome. It has great pick up and drives like a car, and I happen to think it looks pretty darn cute on the road. Having said this, the reason I'm writing this review is that I was in my first car accident in my 38 years just this week. I was T-boned, and before I knew what had happened I realized the car was flipping. SUV's by nature may be more likely to roll, and that may be a deterant to some, but in this instance I think it was a blessing. I believe the roll helped lessen the force of the hit, which struck my child's door. As I understand it, T-Bones can be very catastrophic, especially to the person in the receiving seat. Between the airbags, restraints, and general contour of the car, when the car came to rest we were completely unscathed. Completely. The moment I can, I will go get another Sorento and will feel safer than ever. And thank you to the designers of this car for helping me walk away with my son! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Exceeded Expectation- Everything Well Thought Out. Bryan Banks , 08/10/2016 EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 54 of 54 people found this review helpful I have owned 65 + vehicles- luxury to economy cars, high performance cars, SUV's, and Minivans. The Sorento has gotten more things just right than any vehicle I have ever owned. The push button start works perfectly, headlights give you the right options, controls layout is excellent, the ride/handling balance is very good and the engine and transmission perform flawlessly in sync. The engineering to get the amount of space and passenger capacity in a vehicle only 187 in. in length is a real accomplishment. Most other competition is 7 to 10 in. greater in vehicle length. With this space efficiency, comes weight savings and the strong V6, so it has good performance for a vehicle in this class. We got 24.7 mpg on highway trip. At this point of 2,500 miles, we could not be happier with our decision. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Kia Built a Winner - Great Value! Jason , 05/08/2016 LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful Updated after 22 months - Again the Sorento isn't terrible, it's just been alright. We've tired of a few issues, passenger door rattle, transmission smells like it's burning up on hills at low speeds and the low beam headlights are terrible. Resale value is disappointing we recently started looking around and have been told by 3 dealers it's trade in value is in the 18.5K range. Pretty for less than 2 years old, less than 20K miles and an original sticker of 36 ish.. in any case once we get through the holidays we're probably going to change it out with a Pilot. Updated after 10 months - Bottom line - The Sorento is still a quality ride. My biggest knock is the UVO electronics has had to be reset several times after locking up and the KIA service department we've dealt with SUCKS! At 5K we took this vehicle in for a front passenger door rattle and were lectured by the service manager about how if they find a penny or something similar in the door we'd be charged $105 per hour for repairs. In fact if they found nothing we'd be charged for their troubleshooting time. After dealing with GREAT hassle free Honda service it blew my mind how the KIA service manager treated us! Just can't beat Honda service, pretty sure we'll go back to a Pilot or maybe scale down to a CRV in 2018. ORIGINAL REVIEW - This Kia is a really nice mid-size SUV! I'm a Honda guy, my daily commuter is still an Accord. My wife is the primary driver of the Sorento and it replaced our 08 Pilot. We really research major purchases like this to death and tried out most of the SUV's in this class, minus the luxury brands. It took us 2 months to make a decision and it came down the Sorento and the Pilot. I honestly don't think we'd have went wrong either way but after 3 months of ownership we're still happy with the Sorento. We love our LX but our only regret is going cheap with the LX. In hine sight the larger touchscreen, some of the active safety features and the fog lights would've been well worth the extra cost. We'll probably drive this Sorento for 2 or 3 years and upgrade, probably only looking at the Pilot and Sorento at that time. Things I like about the Sorento: Power, the V6 is a beast. Comfort, very comfortable passenger compartment. Front and middle row are every bit as good as the Pilot, third row comfort goes to the Pilot but we don't use the third row much. Fuel economy is pretty good we're right around 24 mpg overall. Quiet, comfortable ride. The warrenty is huge, it was the deciding factor in our decision. The only knocks: Small infotainment screen, this is my fault for going cheap. Lack of storage when using the third row. Overall we're very happy with this Sorento! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse