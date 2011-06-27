Used 2004 Kia Rio Sedan Consumer Reviews
I love my little car.
I enjoy driving it so much that I am going to end up replacing the motor and transmission on it. Even with replacing both of those I will still be only paying a third of what it would cost to buy a new car. Not to mention even with all the maintenance I've had done, The car has never once left me stranded. I've had cars, trucks, and SUV's prior to this car. This was the first time I've ever had this much fun driving though. Finding parking spots, flitting in and out of traffic, great gas mileage, and she's so simple. Those new cars have just too much technology that will distract me while I am driving. I can also foresee a huge expense of having to replace that technology when it goes out.
Friends don't let friends buy KIA's...
bought brand new, had to take to dealership often for brake and clutch issues. Timing belt broke at 57k miles destroying engine, fortunately under warranty. 'NEW' engine gets worse mpg (only 27-30). Stereo eats CD's regularly. Things break and pop off all the time. Alignment issues from day one. On my 3rd engine now that my camshaft snapped in 2 ruining the head and valves. Costs more the fix than anything I've ever owned. Leaves me stranded more often than not. This car is only worth the value of a running engine. I will never buy another KIA.
Rio Timing belt problems
I'm tearing down a 2004 Kia Rio with 32000 miles, well cared for, Not Abused, fresh oil change and Fram filter, LOCKED engine, failed timing belt, At first I thought inferior quality belt and poor components, but this is a rugged copy of the Mazda which can run many miles, everything looks great but the belt is hard and not very flexible. Maybe Kia scrimped on this but I really doubt it, seems like a heat problem so I did a closer look. To keep engine noise to an absolute minimum, the hood is heavily insulated as well as a plastic cover plate over the engine, But in addition to that Both fenders and the firewall have a continuous rubber gasket as does most of the front of the hood,
Good car
Funny the guy that posted the review about the engine 'seizing up' at 81,000 miles. that's normal-you failed to change the timing belt. the timing belt MUST be changed by 65,000 miles on Rio's, or the engine blow. Period. it's a 100% fail rate. Anyway, I live in Phoenix and the air conditioner only works when you're driving. soon as you pause at a light or brake, your air is gone. that said, it's otherwise a perfect car. i love it for its size, so much easier to maneuver i watch macho suv-drivers struggling with their Boats and laugh LOL LMAO
Not bad at all
Ive recently purchased my kia after my nissan gave out. It drives great for me but I have noticed that when i am stopping, it sometimes feels like rippling. The drive is smooth other than that on. The take off isnt great but for a car that will be used between my old car and when i get a brand new one one day, its great. Great fit for my small family.
