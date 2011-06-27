Used 2013 Kia Optima Sedan Consumer Reviews

warrenty issues ibergeron , 08/16/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful the Kia Optima we purchased was our third, we had an Amanti, we purchased a Sorento for our son, and now we have an Optima. the car ran great but it blew the engine. the repairs approved was a re-manufactured engine. Every mechanic I have spoken to said that a new engine in a 1 1/2 year old car with 21,500 miles was the correct repair NOT a re-manufactured engine. If you want a vehicle that will be repaired properly, stay AWAY From KIA. Report Abuse

Great car, but you have to buy a spare tire. alanbala , 08/09/2012 27 of 30 people found this review helpful We have over 1400 miles on our 2013 Kia Optima EX, and we are very impressed with the car. Beware! The car comes without a spare tire, and we had to spend about $210 for a kit and the dealer installed the space saver tire, wheel, jack and lug wrench kit. We still got a good deal, because the car comes with many features at a price point that beats the competition, and the dealer gave us a fair discount plus a "competitive incentive" available from Kia. Acceleration and gas mileage have improved greatly since passing 1000 miles on the odometer. A/C unit is powerful and cools fast. Car is comfortable, roomy, rides and handles well. Upscale look inside and out. Report Abuse

KIA Voids the Warrnaty where ever possible Liz Walsh , 08/13/2015 EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 32 of 36 people found this review helpful Bought a brand new 2013 KIA and the engine failed with just 43k miles Trust me KIA goes out of their way to not honor the warranty Plus their service departments are so understaffed that it took weeks just for them to decide not to honor their warranty they wanted 7k for a new engine and said it would take 5 weeks to fix What a complete joke We called every KIA dealer in the DFW area and the one we took it too in Lewisville was the only one who said they could look at it in a week. And this was before they knew it was an engine problem. Why should a customer have to wait that long just to find out what's wrong with the car? What is the average customer supposed to do when they don't have enough staff to fix their vehicles? Took the car to a local person who will fix the car for 3.2k and have it done in a week. I will never buy a KIA again research carefully their engines fail often and they will find someway to void the warranty. Also they charged $118.00 just to tell us they wouldn't fix the car They have a "goodwill" program that the mechanic said had never once been accepted by KIA Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2012 EX Amazing jerryk007 , 09/10/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The Optima EX sedan is an amazing value automobile that I cannot still believe that this vehicle can be built for the cost! Great style; excellent interior design; dash assembly perfectly fit and easy to read; great leg room in rear and front; superior fit and finish for a mid sized sedan. Quiet ride-Yes-acceleration of a V6 in an in-line 4 YES! Changed oil to synthetic. I would highly recommend as one of "the" best in its' class! Report Abuse