  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2011 Kia Optima
  5. Used 2011 Kia Optima Hybrid
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Kia Optima Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Optima
5(40%)4(20%)3(0%)2(20%)1(20%)
3.4
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Optimas for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,170 - $6,708
Used Optima for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Went with the KIA hybrid

gmafb, 07/16/2011
30 of 32 people found this review helpful

Bought the car and immediately drove to Las Vegas from Phoenix in July. The air conditioned seats were very much appreciated. Gas mileage turned out to be precisely as advertised. Around town mileage is between 35 and 38. Have owned a Prius before and the tranny in the KIA is not CVT, so it handles the power differently. I personally dislike the CVT, so this change is good IMHO. The ride is excellent on the highway and good in town. I chose this car over the Fusion and the Sonata. The Sonatas I drove pulled to the right. The Fusion drove okay, but the ergonomics for the AC controls were downright idiotic and the exterior looks like a streamlined YUGO.

Report Abuse

It is cool, not expensive and.....it is a hybrid!!!!!!!!

luisguido, 12/20/2011
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I am a Hybrid guy (previously owned a Prius, then a Camry, the a Fusion and finally an Insight (I average 28000 miles per year). I bought my Optima Hybrid three weeks ago and I already drove 2,765 miles. Guys with this car you can have all of the above: the Camry comfort, the Fusion solidity, the Insight low price, and if you drive your Optima Hybrid by placing an egg between you foot and the accelerator, you can get 32/38/43 miles per gallon - trust me, I get that all the time.

Report Abuse

don't drive it as you would drive Prius

doryhan, 03/16/2012
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

My other (or previous) cars: Ford Taurus V6 Chrysler PT-CRUISER I4 Cadillac DHS V8 I have owned and been driving Optima Hybrid (OH) for a month, filling up the tank twice. MPG: first tank 34.5MPG second tank 35.5MPG (99% city: the car computer indicates the average speed 22.2MPH) At the beginning, I tried to drive the optima the way I would drive a Prius - slow acceleration, no sudden stops, obsessively use EV mode (or try to use). But that does not help you with MPG. (more talks continued in "Suggested improvements")

Report Abuse

2011 Optima Blows Hole in Engine

Tony, 05/24/2016
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

Hi Friends, I don't normally post but I felt that this family issue needed to be broadcasted. Our daughter turned 17 on May 14, about a month earlier my wife and I, along with our daughter bought her 1st car, a beautiful 2011 Kia Optima EX. We knew that it had high mileage and was beyond the Kia warranty. 2 weeks after we brought it home the engine blew a rod and there was a 3" hole in the engine block, the repair solution was a new engine. We have exhausted all avenues for assistance from the Honda dealer we bought if from to NJ Consumer Lemon Law. The only option would have been an aftermarket extended warranty which we didn't have. Now the point of this post is to advise anyone interested, that Kia has a U.S. Consumer Affairs department that reviewed our case for over a month and would not lend assistance to replace the engine. They told me that they are advocates for the consumer and there to help. They were clear that this car was not covered with a warranty and if they offered any assistance it would be "Good Will". In the end they stuck to their warranty statement and would not offer any good will. I have owned may brands of cars and some I have driven for over 200K miles. I would tell anyone who may ask that they should not buy Kia, this is a company that wouldn't offer assistance for a 4 year old car. We had the car repaired locally in NJ by a Kia Service Dept. $5000.00 for a remanufactured engine.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Bad to the bone.

snowman22, 07/28/2013
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

My 2011 Kia hybrid is now just a bad memory. The hybrid system is nothing short of dangerous. Push the pedal and it would not go. Lots of fun when pulling into traffic. Jerked,hesitate and just awful to drive. Did I mention unsafe. Also seats as hard as bleachers at the ball park. Just horrible. No padding at all. Last---no resale. The Kia dealer would not even take it in on trade. They can't even get rid of it. They offer the lowest auction price. Dirt bottom. So stay away from these vehicles. You will regret the purchase. Don't believe the bull of---we now have the update fit. Not true---just as bad. These cars are a accident waiting to happen. Just Remember--DANGEROUS TO DRIVE.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Optimas for sale

Related Used 2011 Kia Optima Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles