Used 2008 Kia Optima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Awesome Optima LX
I've had my '08 Kia Optima LX for nearly 3 years, I bought it new when gas went to $4/gal back in '08. I got rid of my Hemi Ram and bought the Kia thinking I'd keep it for a little while and trade up later. It now has 107,000 miles on it and has proven itself an EXTREMELY reliable little car. I've done nothing to it except change the oil and filter religiously every 5k miles, had one brake job done at 75k miles, replaced the battery at about 60k miles, put on a set of new tires at 72k miles (I put on Kumho KH16's since that's what it came with), and flush/fill the radiator every 45k miles. I did almost all the maintenance myself. IT'S THE MOST RELIABLE CAR I'VE EVER OWNED and I love it!
Best car I've ever had!
I bought this car new in 2008 and now have 93,000 miles on it. The only maintenance items I have had done were rear brakes at 75,000 miles, front brakes at 90,000 miles and new tires. Oh, forgot about the new battery at 46,000 miles (thought that was too soon). I have had the oil changed at 3800 miles on average and changed transmission fluid once. It won't stop being dependable. Love it!
Love my car
Love my Kia have had it for two years now with no major issues im at 65000 mil... get 20-28mpg, its fun to drive and handles well. I have only had a few problems that were all covered under worriment, there was an issue with the sway bar Waring out and the power locks going out, also have had to replace the radio and visor on the passenger side. all little fixes so over all a grate car that has done me well and i plane to drive to the ground. The one major disappointment that was not covered is the TPMS sensor going out and kia refusing to fix saying i caused it
Outstanding!
I bought this car instead of the Ford Fusion and Chevy Impala. I could see the quality in the car. The lower price sealed the deal. The engine was clean and sounded good. I like the dual auto/manual shifting. I had 2 Toyota Corollas and this is much better. Better comfort than my Crown Victoria. A/C system is stronger than the Crown Vic. The increased MPG from my Chevy S10 will take me one month without fill ups or 512 miles. That's great for a long trip. The 2.4 liter is surprising nice and can handle almost anything. I think this car is a winner for the price. I thank God i live in America where we can chose our best values. Kia Optima definitely is a good car. With 42K it looks like new.
Stay away from Kia
1 BAD EXPERIENCE , I will never buy another , motor locked up with only 46,688 miles , they piece together another new engine because kia was to cheap to send a complete motor it runs for 10,00 miles and the oil light starts coming on at ideal. I ended up letting the dealer buy the car back and bought a Toyota camry, almost forgot car was out of service for 47 days the first time and the next time well its been 3 weeks today and its still not fixed 1/11/12 VERY BAD EXPERIENCE
