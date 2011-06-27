Used 2015 Kia K900 Sedan Consumer Reviews

smooth comfortable quiet ride carbuyer , 08/06/2016 Luxury 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I chose this over the Lexus LS. The cars are similar in size, comfort, driving dynamics and cabin noise. The difference is that the K900 is half the price. This car is a pleasure to drive and ride in. Acceleration and shifting are smooth and effortless. Gas mileage is poor in city. Navigation interface is poor, like Mercedes. Parking cameras, LED headlights, heated/cooled seats, and sound system are all excellent. Have had the car for over a year. I would buy again. Updating review after owning vehicle for about 3 years. I still enjoy the smooth ride very much. I have purchased new tires and done regular maintenance on the vehicle and it is running strong and quiet. The last 6 cars I owned, I owned for less than 3 years each so the fact that I am keeping this vehicle means something to me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

like new but for half the price David H , 06/28/2017 Luxury 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Buy a low mileage one owner and save half the original price. I bought my top of the line with 19K miles in November 2016. black with white leather; love the heads up display and 17 speakers and all the other features; I paid 29K which would not even buy a low mileage Lexus ES with half the options. Inspect it before buying; and try to find a K900 dealer near you; you will love the car. I re-badged it with the Korean badges and get asked daily if it's a Lexus LS; everyone is stunned at the quality and features in a KIA. I love saving the money and could care less about brand status; it is a steal deal for its car class!! after 13 months of driving, I would say the seats need more contoured padding; a little too flat. Jan. 2019 Update after over 2 years ownership: excellent car and no regrets after buying. best car features; ride, and quality for the dollars. recommended as a used car for anyone. July 2019 Still excellent car; dependable and best value. rare car; few made and great pricing. recommend highly. Jan. 2020 still love and recommend this car for quality and value and comfort. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Um I don't understand all the critic hate Big Daddy G , 11/18/2015 Premium 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful So I keep reading these reviews that say that the K900 feels cheaper than and has an 'Interior quality and driving experience don't equal those of more elite luxury sedans".... You know why? Because its almost half the price... For the price of 1 S550 I can buy two of these so I will live with a button or two that are not up to par with MB.... Speaking of MB, if I compared the K900 to what it really should be weighed against because of price I would be comparing it to the E350. So for 60k in an E350 I would have heated vinyl seats and nav and thats about it... You know what else I love? its the first new car ever that has had ZERO issues... no "reprogramming issues" (BMW) or "our techs know about it and are working on a fix (MB). Car has been problem free since day one and a joy to drive... I'm 6'2 and 250 and fit comfortably and the kids feel like they are being chauffeured around in the back seat. Not all of us want to take corners at 70mph and I really enjoy the fact that there aren't allot of these on the road. I get thumbs up all the time and get questioned about the car every time I am getting gas (which is allot!) Lease rates through Kia are amazing, about $500 a month. My complaints about the car? Gas mileage... but its a heavy V8 so I get it. I wish the rear side sunscreens were power. Only other issue I have is Kia dealers need to step up their service departments for a better experience. But for the $500 a month I'm saving I will deal with it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great luxury Tk , 01/10/2018 Luxury 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Don’t let the Kia brand turn you off! I’ve owned all the luxury cars over the years, for the money this is the best car going. Don’t be a brand snob & miss out on a wonderful automobile. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse