Used 2012 Kia Forte Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|29
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/36 mpg
|26/36 mpg
|23/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|356.2/493.2 mi.
|356.2/493.2 mi.
|315.1/424.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.7 gal.
|13.7 gal.
|13.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|29
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|Torque
|144 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|144 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|168 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|156 hp @ 6200 rpm
|156 hp @ 6200 rpm
|173 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.9 ft.
|33.9 ft.
|33.9 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|no
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|no
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|no
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|Fuel Economy Package
|yes
|no
|no
|EX Technology Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Premium Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Leather Package
|no
|no
|yes
|SX Technology Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|no
|yes
|cargo area light
|no
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on center console
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Tray
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|no
|no
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass & Homelink
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|38.7 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|43.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.0 in.
|53.0 in.
|53.3 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|premium cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|sport front seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|38.4 in.
|35.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|51.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|33.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|52.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|no
|yes
|Body Kit
|yes
|no
|no
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Sunroof w/Tilt
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|Front track
|61.3 in.
|61.3 in.
|61.4 in.
|Length
|178.3 in.
|170.9 in.
|176.4 in.
|Curb weight
|2791 lbs.
|2840 lbs.
|2891 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.7 cu.ft.
|19.4 cu.ft.
|12.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|5.5 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.29 cd.
|0.29 cd.
|0.31 cd.
|Height
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|55.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|111.5 cu.ft.
|116.9 cu.ft.
|103.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|Width
|69.9 in.
|69.9 in.
|69.5 in.
|Rear track
|61.6 in.
|61.6 in.
|61.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|53.4 cu.ft.
|no
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P195/65R15 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|15 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|16 x 6.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|P205/55R16 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P215/45R17 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,600
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
