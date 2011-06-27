  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Forte
  4. Used 2012 Kia Forte
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Kia Forte Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Forte
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292926
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg26/36 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.2/493.2 mi.356.2/493.2 mi.315.1/424.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.13.7 gal.13.7 gal.
Combined MPG292926
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm144 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm168 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.4 l
Horsepower156 hp @ 6200 rpm156 hp @ 6200 rpm173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.9 ft.33.9 ft.33.9 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
2 rear headrestsyesnoyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesno
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesnoyes
3 rear headrestsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
Fuel Economy Packageyesnono
EX Technology Packageyesyesno
Premium Packageyesnono
Leather Packagenonoyes
SX Technology Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
trunk lightyesnoyes
cargo area lightnoyesno
leather steering wheelnonoyes
manual rear seat easy entrynonoyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobnonoyes
simulated alloy trim on center consolenonoyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsnonoyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
simulated alloy trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Matyesnono
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass & Homelinkyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.3 in.
clothyesyesno
premium clothnonoyes
sport front seatsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
Rear head room37.6 in.38.4 in.35.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.53.3 in.51.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.52.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesno
Rear Spoileryesnoyes
Body Kityesnono
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Power Sunroof w/Tiltnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
Front track61.3 in.61.3 in.61.4 in.
Length178.3 in.170.9 in.176.4 in.
Curb weight2791 lbs.2840 lbs.2891 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.19.4 cu.ft.12.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.0.29 cd.0.31 cd.
Height57.5 in.57.5 in.55.1 in.
EPA interior volume111.5 cu.ft.116.9 cu.ft.103.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width69.9 in.69.9 in.69.5 in.
Rear track61.6 in.61.6 in.61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno53.4 cu.ft.no
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
Exterior Colors
  • Metal Bronze
  • Ebony Black
  • Titanium
  • Spicy Red
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Bright Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Titanium
  • Spicy Red
  • Clear White
  • Bright Silver
  • Bronze
  • Racing Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Corsa Blue
  • Titanium
  • Bright Silver
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Stone, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Stone, cloth
  • Black Sport, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P195/65R15 tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
P205/55R16 tiresnoyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P215/45R17 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Starting MSRP
$18,100
Starting MSRP
$19,600
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.


