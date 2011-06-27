Used 2015 Kia Cadenza Sedan Consumer Reviews

Is it really a KIA? Al Bryda , 02/06/2016 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I test drove the Cadillac CTS, the Lexus ES 350 and the Cadenza. Absolutely love my Cadenza. I've owned many new higher end GM and Toyota cars but have never enjoyed driving one as much as my Cadenza. Apparently I'm not alone with my feelings as I am seeing more and more KIAs on the road. It is now 9 months later and I still love my Cadenza. My only additional comment about my Cadenza is that with the 19 wheels and a somewhat taut suspension, I feel that 18 inch wheels or higher profile tires would have been a better choice for more comfortable driving over some of the New England roads that are in disrepair. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No comparison! SA , 11/29/2015 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I love cars. I love cars that are considered underdogs. I love cars that you don't see everyone driving. I love knowing that I have made a great deal and my car is worth every penny I spent. The cadenza is just that. An underdog that is better than its competition. No comparison. The impala, 300, Taurus etc. I owned two of the three competitors. Not that they are bad cars or alternatives. They just are not the best. I drove the Toyota Avalon, bmw, Acura, and Lexus. For the price range the cadenza blows them away. Not to mention the styling and standard features! Kia comes with the 5 year warranty and 10 year powertrain and a specific premium service for it cadenza owners. I love that there isn't one every time I turn the corner. As a matter of fact KIA should be paying me to advertise. Lol. Every where I go people are always wondering what the car is and when I tell them a KiA they are instantly intrigued and ask me questions. its a beautiful car, quiet, handling, safety, and standard luxury features. Kia is in the rise and its quality is great. No recalls. No repairs. No issues!! I haughty recommend. They have hit this one out of the park. From what I hear from other Kia owners, it is the norm to have high quality and no recalls. They have made it into the luxury market and are moving forward quickly. I hear the K900 is also beautiful and hard to compete with, you won't be disappointed. Give Kia a try. You'll be impressed to say the least. Trust me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Average Joe Mbjeke , 11/20/2015 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I traded my BMW for the all new 2015 Kia Cadenza. I did not make a mistake. This is car continues to impress me and my friends. Roomy, quite, smooth ride, and lots of luxury amenities that comes standard at half the price of BMW and Mercedes. Kia has step up to the plate with this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Saved our lives! Michelle Milton , 03/07/2016 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I loved my car & it saved my daughter and myself lives when we were Tboned at 60mph- we had minor injuries the curtain side airbags protected my daughter the car held up to such a hard impact I'm impressed- I will be replacing it with a 2016 Cadenza- so grateful for all its safety features and I will miss my black on black- great car!! And worth every dollar Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse