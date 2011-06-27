Used 2008 Kia Amanti Sedan Consumer Reviews
What a shame they dropped the Amanti
I am 65 yrs. old so I have owned all kinds of cars both new and used and I was never really happy until now. I have bought american cars for decades until they became to expensive. My wife says new cars are the only way to go. Anyway in 2008 I bought a car I had never heard of and a dealer I knew very little about except for all the people I spoke to . They raved about their 2008 Kia Amanti so I saw oe in a dealer and fell in love with the design. Anyway we bought this Amanti and I am thrilled I did. My car has super confort and a very quiet interior. It has great pick up and a 3.8. v6 engine. I may never trade it. My wife bought a 2010 Kia Sorento . We love both.
Excellent Car
First of all if you want a car that looks like a camry, maxima, bmw, lexus (you really cant tell them apart these days) this is not your car. This car is (unique) in it's styling. Having that behind us, the comfort, handling, and features of this car I recently purchased are amazing. It's the loaded model with everything. Heated seats, power, sunroof, incredible stereo, self adjusting seats and mirrors. Auto or manual shift transmission (lots of Fun) This car screams on the highway. If your looking for a run of the mill toyota or nissan, dont buy this car. Dollar for dollar I would by this car over a BMW or Lexus, and i've owned three BMW's.(which now look like Camry's)
It's a Sleeper
I was an emergency vehicle instructor for many years. I have driven every type of ambulance and police pursuit vehicle. Wow, impressed with the Amanti. I don't think the sales guy had too much fun when I gave it a few tests before we bought it, but I wanted to know what the car would do under extremes. In an empty lot I made my wife and salesman want to get out! Power? 270 hp+torque! It's a sleeper and I clocked it at 0 to 60 in 6 sec. No joke! Cornered perfect at high speeds nice and tight, easy 360 tight turn, reverse is clear in the mirrors. No dead spots etc. The car does not do big bumps. Inside-everything you would expect in more expensive models of it's kind. Luxury-speed-warranty=win!
Amanti upgrade
We just traded in my wife's 06' Amanti for an 08'. We were very happy with her 06', but I was a bit uneasy that hers was no longer under warranty since it had just over 50K on it. Her father has the same exact car and was beginning to have some issues (catalytic converter) and had already had the lower end of the engine replaced - all under warranty. We found the 08' with 16K so it still has the remainder of the 5yr/60K warranty left. The car is a completely different animal from it's predecessor! Love the new ride, power and interior style! I also would have liked to see real metal inside rather than the plastic on the interior finish. Just ordered the Opirus numbers and oval badge!
Under $20,000
I can't believe I got this car for under 20k. Yes I understand the 2009 models are on the way but I paid less than 65% of sticker price on this car. More power than I'll ever need but it is nice to know its there. I drive 45 miles round trip to work in a fuel conservation mode and consistently get better fuel mileage than I did in my Kia Spectra 5. The car is so comfortable that I find myself never being in a hurry to get where I'm going. You should understand I'm 6'2" and 240lbs so finding a comfortable car is not an easy task. Granted I have only had the car for 6 weeks but I could not be happier. People are always checking it out and commenting on it. I love my car!
