Used 2004 Kia Amanti Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/425.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Torque
|220 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|8 total speakers
|yes
|225 watts stereo output
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.7 in.
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Front track
|61.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|196.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4021 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Height
|58.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|121.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.2 in.
|Width
|72.8 in.
|Rear track
|61.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|P225/60R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
