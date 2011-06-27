Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,350
|$13,837
|$15,886
|Clean
|$10,820
|$13,197
|$15,150
|Average
|$9,760
|$11,916
|$13,680
|Rough
|$8,701
|$10,635
|$12,209
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,188
|$18,386
|$21,021
|Clean
|$14,479
|$17,535
|$20,048
|Average
|$13,061
|$15,833
|$18,102
|Rough
|$11,643
|$14,130
|$16,156
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,290
|$18,329
|$20,833
|Clean
|$14,577
|$17,481
|$19,869
|Average
|$13,149
|$15,784
|$17,940
|Rough
|$11,721
|$14,087
|$16,012
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,524
|$17,664
|$20,250
|Clean
|$13,846
|$16,846
|$19,312
|Average
|$12,490
|$15,211
|$17,438
|Rough
|$11,134
|$13,576
|$15,563
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,660
|$16,699
|$19,203
|Clean
|$13,023
|$15,926
|$18,314
|Average
|$11,747
|$14,380
|$16,536
|Rough
|$10,472
|$12,834
|$14,759
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,486
|$12,690
|$14,506
|Clean
|$9,996
|$12,103
|$13,834
|Average
|$9,017
|$10,928
|$12,491
|Rough
|$8,038
|$9,753
|$11,149
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,850
|$16,923
|$19,455
|Clean
|$13,203
|$16,139
|$18,554
|Average
|$11,910
|$14,573
|$16,753
|Rough
|$10,617
|$13,006
|$14,952
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,143
|$17,250
|$19,809
|Clean
|$13,483
|$16,452
|$18,892
|Average
|$12,162
|$14,855
|$17,058
|Rough
|$10,842
|$13,258
|$15,224
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,002
|$17,258
|$19,938
|Clean
|$13,348
|$16,459
|$19,016
|Average
|$12,041
|$14,861
|$17,170
|Rough
|$10,733
|$13,264
|$15,324
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,939
|$14,754
|$17,072
|Clean
|$11,382
|$14,071
|$16,282
|Average
|$10,267
|$12,705
|$14,702
|Rough
|$9,152
|$11,339
|$13,121
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,431
|$15,253
|$17,576
|Clean
|$11,851
|$14,547
|$16,763
|Average
|$10,690
|$13,135
|$15,136
|Rough
|$9,529
|$11,723
|$13,508
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,067
|$14,901
|$17,234
|Clean
|$11,504
|$14,211
|$16,436
|Average
|$10,377
|$12,832
|$14,840
|Rough
|$9,250
|$11,452
|$13,245
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,333
|$17,468
|$20,050
|Clean
|$13,663
|$16,659
|$19,121
|Average
|$12,325
|$15,042
|$17,265
|Rough
|$10,987
|$13,425
|$15,409
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,576
|$15,396
|$17,718
|Clean
|$11,988
|$14,683
|$16,898
|Average
|$10,814
|$13,258
|$15,258
|Rough
|$9,640
|$11,833
|$13,617
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,950
|$15,903
|$18,337
|Clean
|$12,345
|$15,167
|$17,488
|Average
|$11,136
|$13,695
|$15,791
|Rough
|$9,927
|$12,223
|$14,093
Estimated values
2013 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,075
|$18,159
|$20,701
|Clean
|$14,371
|$17,318
|$19,743
|Average
|$12,963
|$15,637
|$17,826
|Rough
|$11,556
|$13,956
|$15,910