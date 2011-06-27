Used 2001 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews

Last purchase of a car 2001 Jack Phillippe , 10/27/2015 Sport 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful First, I have purchased Jeep's in the past and have overwhelmingly been totally satisfied. When I purchased my 2001 Jeep Sport Wrangler, I knew it would be the last car purchased by me because of my age. I'm now 78 Years of age and can afford a new model if I wanted to but it wouldn't be a wise investment because of my age. I love my 2001 Jeep and found over the years that all it cost me, besides and oil change once a year (my millage now is only 5,500) and the price of gas. It performs wonders in snow and was my main reason for buying it. I'm the only one in my neighborhood who doesn't have to dig out because of a snow storm. It is a go-anywhere car. There were two early recalls when I first purchase it. I wouldn't purchase any other car on the market if I were to buy another car----period. " I still own the 2001 Jeep Wrangler and it still runs fine with little expense. I'm adding information, this in the year 2017" - Here we are in 2020 and my 2001 Jeep wrangler is still performing at its best with little expense. I believe I purchased a miracle. DITO 2018 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Most Versatile, Fun, Sexy, Reliable Vehicle Ever Built jamesdoolin , 10/24/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my Wrangler new in June 2001 and now have 193,000 miles as of Oct.2011 Still runs STRONG. I've used it to pull a 28' foot parasail in open fields. I own a boat rental business and have been pulling and towing 5000 pound trailers for years even though its only rated to pull 2500. Can take a while to stop with 5000 pounds behind you though :) I use my Wrangler for advertising, I've got a large removable neon sign hanging between the roll bars in the back! Love to take the top down and the doors off and blast my music! Did a little 4x4 early on and it can handle it. Ice, snow, beach, no problem. Wranglers are great fun, if you don't like em then you're not fun. I'll keep mine 4ever.

My favorite ride taggart , 09/23/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought this Jeep new in 2001 in Georgia. I have driven it twice to Moab Utah from Georgia once pulling a trailer with a Goldwing on it The little 4 cyl is a great engine. I have been on the highest rated Jeep trails here in Moab and this Jeep is a stock Jeep no lift kit. By far this is the best vehicle I have ever owned. It may be a bit noisy at 75mph but hey, I have been in bad snow storms and downpours and always felt very secure. The Amber Fire paint job still looks great and at 120,000 it still preforms as it did when new. I replaced the rag top at 100,000 as well as the front brakes. It is simple to tune up and real fun to drive. I am totally into jeeping out here in the desert.

a go any where vehicle 60885 , 03/13/2010 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I'm a senior. In year 2001, we had a bad snow storm. I had to abandon my Volvo and started to walk the 3 miles home. A guy in a jeep gave me a ride. I was so impressed I went and bought a Wrangler. 60yr anniversary for Jeep and same for me. I still have it. I love it and can't part with it. Got less than 60K miles on it. It bounces and it jounces, my wife hates it, the dealership wants me to trade it (they're salivating) but I can go on the beach, cast to the surf and enjoy my retirement.