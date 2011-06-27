Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK SUV Consumer Reviews

I Will stick with the JK style Douglas Lower , 12/18/2017 Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful This is my 7TH purchase of the Jeep JK Wrangler. I have followed the development of the new JL. I am not convinced it is the way to go for me. First it is a new model that will have teething problems like the JK had in 07. I do not know how the new models will do with the new metals being used or adhesives, they had to put the character line on the side to give the aluminum some strength.They made some steering components hollow rather than solid. I do not like the built-in roll bars. I do not like the windshield. they said they were going to lighten the Jeep, but some reviewers said it weighed more in some configurations.I do not like the dashboard, it looks like a Fiat design. I liked the adjustable steering wheel and lumbar support, that was about it. I know what I am buying with the JK. It is nice and simple. I bought the Sahara Unlimited automatic again in Billet Silver with a black hardtop. I love the new LED headlights and polished alloy wheels. I stayed with the 3.21 axle ratios for gas mileage. The Sahara has the next step up in shocks, so it is a bit firm at first, but smooths right out after a 1000 miles. This Sahara has a smoother ride than my 15 Sahara had. I feel safer buying tried and true, and I like the style better.I have owned so many vehicles and i keep coming back to the Wrangler Unlimited. It covers all the bases of what I want in one vehicle, a convertible, a tow vehicle, a 4X4, cargo capability with the seat down. a rugged look, easy to personalize. What more could you want !! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Doors off, Top down, what more could you want? Pete L , 05/04/2018 Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Sat on the fence of buying a Jeep Wrangler for years. I loved my buddies but just didn't think it was for me - not enough cargo space. Finally took a road trip with him, and was blown away by how much room inside there actually was. We fit WAY more gear than I could in my 2012 Lexus GX 460. So I did a trade in and found a nice 4 door Rubicon with leather seats. I'm really impressed thus far. 4 star for safety because the brakes SUCK - don't tailgate or push it. You will not stop in time. Coming from a Lexus, the stopping distance is abysmal. However, if you're driving a Wrangler, you have no business not driving defensively. Always be on the lookout, don't text and drive, and drive smart. 4 Star for comfort as well, you will get driving fatigue on road trips. 4 hours is fine, but a 7 hour trip will wear you out. Couldn't imagine doing that in the back set either. still a blast to drive an a great SUV so far! 2,000 miles in. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Better than expected!!! Ummy , 09/07/2018 Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Many of the reviews talk about the poor hwy ride and noise. I am not sure what they are comparing to??? My prior vehicle was a 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche and I will say that my JKU does not ride as well or is as quit but not so much that after a week or so you notice. I love the ability to remove part or all of the roof and was one of the main reasons I purchased. I often have passengers that are 6'4" plus with no complaints front or back seat. I have owned mine for just over a year with 22,XXX miles on it with many 300 mile+ trips and find it very comfortable for longer trips. I am 62 so not a kid and find this one of the easiest vehicles to get in and out of and with better visibility than almost anything on the road. The only improvement would be a backup camera below the brake light to help with hooking up a trailer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I mean it's a Wrangler right? Gary R , 02/28/2018 Unlimited Freedom Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful The Jeep Wrangler may or may not be for everyone but if it's for you, you'll love it. On the con side, gas mileage is not great. Any other cons I can think of aren't really cons but more of "that's how a Wrangler is supposed to be" (like rigid handling, basic creature comforts, boxy look). But if this vehicle is what you're after, the pros are definitely there. Unique and highly recognizable look, all tops and doors come off for a completely open-air experience, it's big and tough so you won't have to worry as much about cars pushing you around, you sit up high so you can see over most cars, it's highly customizable in the aftermarket. Overall you know if you want a Wrangler or not and if you do you'll love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value