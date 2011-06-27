2020 Jeep Renegade SUV Consumer Reviews

Eric B , 09/27/2020 High Altitude 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I took a test drive and I absolutely loved the vehicle. It was all black (interior and exterior) with nearly every option I wanted. The engine was responsive while the transmission was quick to shift, maybe too quick. I had to watch the acceleration while driving the first mile or two. I took the Renegade onto the freeway and cracked open the sunroof. This particular model have the removable panels. The car got up to speed briskly, but the sunroof, once opened, let in a lot of outside noise. If you purchase this vehicle, be advised you will be cranking up the volume on the sound system. The hood seems big, but that’s part of the Jeep experience. The infotainment worked flawlessly, with a large 8.4 inch uConnect being easy to decipher. It has a fast response time. Seating was very comfortable, with the power leather seats making finding a perfect position easy. Looking around the interior, it felt spacious, even with the black headliner. The A/C worked well, considering I took the test drive during a record-breaking heatwave in Las Vegas. Next, the rear seating area. I was able to sit back there with some room to spare. I’m 6’1”, and I was able to sit behind the driver’s seat with a couple inches to spare. There is plenty of headroom for everyone, front and back. So, if I ever need to sit I the rear (which would be rare, if ever), I could be reasonably comfortable. I checked out the cargo area and found it to be more than adequate. There is a compartment under the cargo floor to store the removable sunroof panels (with a sleeve to put them in) which I found to be a great bonus. Going to Sam’s Club for a run would not be a problem for me. Upon returning to the dealer, I took some time to look at the exterior in more detail. All the Easter eggs aside, I really like the look of the Renegade. The wheels were 19”, painted a granite color. It really gives it a polished look. Shiny and gleaming in the hot sun, it stands out quite well. What prevented me from purchasing? The dealership. The car was discounted by “$5K”, but that was due to the rebate. They didn’t even bother to negotiate with me. While I was upside down on my current vehicle, the was no way in hell I was going to pay over thirty grand ($34K to be exact) for a Renegade that has been sitting on their lot for six months. This was even with their rebate. Jim Marsh Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge/Ram lost a customer. I ended up finding the exact same Renegade with the exact same options at a dealer 250 miles away (Lake Elsinore Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge/Ram) for four grand less. They gave me a better rebate and took an additional $4500 discount. Oh, and I used TrueCar to get an additional thousand dollars off the price. With my less than perfect credit, I was still able to buy the Renegade for significantly less that what Jim Marsh tried to shackle me into. I’ll be driving my new black Jeep Renegade home in the coming days. When shopping around, take your time. Do your research. Know the pros and cons of the make and model you want, read the reviews, take the car/trick for a real test drive and shop around dealers in the area. I saved over $8K off MSRP by being patient and sticking to my guns. Thank you for reading this review and hope this was helpful.