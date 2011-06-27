Estimated values
2001 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,468
|$2,374
|$2,842
|Clean
|$1,347
|$2,178
|$2,613
|Average
|$1,105
|$1,786
|$2,154
|Rough
|$863
|$1,395
|$1,696
Estimated values
2001 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,243
|$2,069
|$2,495
|Clean
|$1,141
|$1,898
|$2,294
|Average
|$936
|$1,557
|$1,892
|Rough
|$731
|$1,216
|$1,489
Estimated values
2001 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,442
|$2,332
|$2,791
|Clean
|$1,323
|$2,140
|$2,566
|Average
|$1,085
|$1,755
|$2,116
|Rough
|$848
|$1,371
|$1,666