Estimated values
1993 Honda Prelude S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,235
|$1,607
|Clean
|$479
|$1,093
|$1,424
|Average
|$353
|$811
|$1,057
|Rough
|$226
|$528
|$691
Estimated values
1993 Honda Prelude VTEC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$605
|$1,294
|$1,665
|Clean
|$535
|$1,146
|$1,475
|Average
|$393
|$850
|$1,095
|Rough
|$252
|$553
|$716
Estimated values
1993 Honda Prelude Si 4WS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$612
|$1,258
|$1,607
|Clean
|$541
|$1,114
|$1,424
|Average
|$397
|$826
|$1,057
|Rough
|$254
|$538
|$691
Estimated values
1993 Honda Prelude Si 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$556
|$1,239
|$1,607
|Clean
|$491
|$1,097
|$1,424
|Average
|$361
|$813
|$1,057
|Rough
|$231
|$530
|$691