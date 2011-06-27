Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 2WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$823
|$1,424
|$1,734
|Clean
|$738
|$1,277
|$1,559
|Average
|$569
|$984
|$1,208
|Rough
|$400
|$691
|$857
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$924
|$1,545
|$1,865
|Clean
|$829
|$1,386
|$1,676
|Average
|$639
|$1,067
|$1,298
|Rough
|$449
|$749
|$921
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$942
|$1,526
|$1,828
|Clean
|$845
|$1,369
|$1,643
|Average
|$652
|$1,055
|$1,273
|Rough
|$458
|$740
|$903
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,588
|$1,907
|Clean
|$872
|$1,425
|$1,714
|Average
|$672
|$1,097
|$1,328
|Rough
|$473
|$770
|$942
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Santa Fe LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,111
|$1,912
|$2,326
|Clean
|$997
|$1,715
|$2,090
|Average
|$769
|$1,322
|$1,620
|Rough
|$540
|$928
|$1,149
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$855
|$1,432
|$1,730
|Clean
|$767
|$1,285
|$1,555
|Average
|$591
|$990
|$1,205
|Rough
|$415
|$695
|$854
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Santa Fe GL 2WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$847
|$1,444
|$1,752
|Clean
|$760
|$1,295
|$1,575
|Average
|$586
|$998
|$1,220
|Rough
|$412
|$700
|$866
Estimated values
2001 Hyundai Santa Fe LX 2WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,004
|$1,637
|$1,963
|Clean
|$901
|$1,468
|$1,765
|Average
|$695
|$1,131
|$1,367
|Rough
|$488
|$794
|$970